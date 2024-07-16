Pixel 8 now cheaper than the Pixel 8a for Prime Day

The Pixel 8 is cheaper than the RRP of the Pixel 8a this Amazon Prime Day.

With a current price of £474.05, the Pixel 8 is now 32% cheaper than its £699 retail price.

More importantly, that’s about £25 cheaper than the recommended retail price of the Pixel 8a. We’re talking outstanding value here, which makes this one of the best mid-range propositions on the market.

To be clear here, while the Pixel 8a is a newer phone than the Pixel 8, it’s inferior many ways. Most notably, the Pixel 8 has a classier – indeed, flagship-level – build, as well as a much better camera.

Indeed, the quality of the pictures you can capture with the Pixel 8 in all lighting conditions is quite something. We’d venture to suggest that no other phone selling for less than £500 right now can get within spitting distance, and it finds itself mixing with phones nearer the £1,000 mark.

We awarded the Pixel 8 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.”

Our reviewer was bowled over by the Pixel 8’s impressive camera performance, as well as its solid 6.2-inch OLED display. Battery life is solid, lasting a full day of usage, while Google’s seven-year OS upgrade promise is the best in the business.

Google’s Tensor G3 is a decent performer too, capable of multitasking and playing high-end games with aplomb.