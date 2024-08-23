Pixel 8 is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

Looking for a capable Android smartphone but don’t want to splurge on the latest model? You should seriously consider this deal on the Pixel 8.

You can get the Google Pixel 8 handset for just £385.20 which is an almost unbelievable £213.80 off its RRP.

Keep in mind that to take advantage of this massive price drop, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan nor will you incur any future charges.

The Google Pixel 8 is currently at an unbelievably low price from Voxi You can get last year’s Google flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, for just £385.20 from Voxi and save a massive £213.80 off its RRP. Voxi

RRP £599

Now £385.20 View Deal

Last year’s flagship Google smartphone, the Pixel 8 is a reliable Android that boasts an impressive camera setup, AI prowess and a solid battery life, all housed in a 6.2-inch handset.

Flip the phone around and you’ll find its two rear lenses – a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide – which we found were capable of taking truly stunning photos in both well-lit and low-light conditions.

Alongside its powerful hardware are Google’s AI-powered photo editing tools to help you enhance your captured shots even further. With Magic Eraser you can delete unwanted objects from your snaps with just a couple of taps while Best Take combines similar group shots into one image where everyone looks their best.

Otherwise, the Pixel 8 runs on Google’s Tensor G3 chip which enables the smooth running of its AI toolkit. This not only includes the aforementioned photo editing capabilities but also general tools to help make life that bit easier.

There’s Circle to Search, allowing you to find out more about anything on your screen, simply by drawing a circle around it, and Call Screen which detects and filters spam calls and can even tell you who’s calling and why before you pick up.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding that “the Pixel 8 is a solid buy for anyone on the market for a great all-rounder in 2024”.

Considering that the Pixel 8 originally retailed for £699, this Voxi offer seems almost too good to be true. If you’re looking for a bargain upgrade then we don’t think you could do much better than this.