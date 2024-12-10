Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is on Giffgaff

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an affordable Android smartphone that doesn’t compromise on premium features, then you seriously need to see this deal on the 4.5-star rated Google Pixel 8.

Get a refurbished Pixel 8 handset starting from just £279 at Giffgaff. At its cheapest point, the Pixel 8 is in ‘good’ condition which Giffgaff explains means there’s a chance of very light scratches across the screen and/or body, however these are purely cosmetic and will not affect the phone’s performance.

Or for just £459 you can opt for a ‘like new’ Pixel 8 which promises no blemishes or visible scratches. 

Regardless of the condition you decide on, all of Giffgaff’s refurbished handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure perfect working condition. For extra peace of mind, Giffgaff also provides at least a 12-month warranty (24-months for ‘like new’ devices). 

To benefit from this Giffgaff deal, you will need to order the phone with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. You won’t be tied into a contract, so you can cancel this immediately after purchase to avoid any future costs.

Although it’s not part of the latest Pixel series, we’ve hailed the Pixel 8 as a solid buy for “anyone on the market for a great all-rounder in 2024”, thanks to its AI tools, excellent camera and seven years of OS upgrades.

Powering the Pixel 8 is the “very responsive” Tensor G3 chipset which enables the running of Google’s AI toolkit, including photo and video editing to Live Translate and Call Screen which detects when an incoming phone call is likely to be a scam.

Otherwise, the Pixel 8 sports seriously capable 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide lenses at its rear. In his review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter hailed the Pixel 8 as being “capable of taking some truly stunning photos” in both well-lit and low-light conditions.

Lewis continues: “the Pixel 8 [delivers] some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

Starting at just £279, if you need a handset that boasts premium features but you don’t want to spend a fortune, then you can’t do much better than this outstanding Giffgaff offer on the Pixel 8.

