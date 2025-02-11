Pixel 8 is now going for less than the price of the Pixel 8a

With the Pixel 8 now going for a lesser price than the mid-range Pixel 8a, I don’t know why you’d buy any other phone right now.

When it comes to Android phones, I absolutely adore using Pixel devices. As a longtime iPhone user, I find that a Pixel is the only option that comes close to matching the style and finesse of Apple’s iOS. With that in mind, I can’t quite believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is right now.

Originally going for £699/$699 at launch, the Pixel 8 has now plummeted to just £399/$399 on Amazon. By comparison, the supposedly more affordable Pixel 8a has an RRP of £499, making the more feature rich Pixel the better buy.

Even though it might be tempting to dismiss the Pixel 8 line in favour of one of the newer Pixel 9 phones, I’d argue that the Pixel 8 has aged quite well and still provides a ton of great features in 2025.

For instance, its camera set-up still stands tall as one of the best you can get right now thanks to Google’s outstanding computational processing that always manages to turn every photo you take into its best possible version.

In his 4.5-star review for the device, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “the Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested.”

As previously mentioned, the stock version of Android that’s installed on Pixel phones is a true joy to use. You can choose from specific colour profiles that then carry across every facet of the device, and there are tons of eye-catching widgets that can give your home screen a bit more style beyond having a collection of app icons.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Pixel 8 will be supported for quite a long time to come too. At the time of its release in 2024, Google promised that the device would receive seven years of software and security updates, so there’s plenty to give you peace of mind in knowing that you won’t be forced to upgrade in just a few years.

For only £399/$399, I honestly don’t think that you’ll find a better phone for the price, be it Android or iPhone. The Pixel 8 was already a stunner but with a 43% price cut, it’s a must-buy handset.