Best Pixel 8 deals for August 2024

Following on from Google’s recent launch of its Pixel 9 series, now is a great time to invest in last year’s flagship, the Pixel 8, as there’s more bargains available than ever before.

Despite not being the latest Pixel handset, Google promises the Pixel 8 will see at least seven years of OS upgrades which makes this an easy choice as a long-term investment.

The Pixel 8 boasts an impressive camera set-up including a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide, which are able to capture detailed images with vibrant colours and some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any smartphone.

The camera is just the start when it comes to photography, as the Pixel 8 is packed with tons of AI photo editing tools, such as Magic Editor which allows you to easily remove distractions from your image. There’s also Best Take which takes several group shots at once and cleverly merges them together so that everyone looks their best.

Aside from photo editing prowess, the Pixel 8 utilises AI in other areas with helpful tools such as Circle to Search which allows you to look up anything on your screen just by circling around it. There’s also Live Translate so you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 49 languages in real time.

To make finding a bargain on the Pixel 8 easier, we’ve rounded up the best deals that are available to buy.

Best Pixel 8 deals right now

