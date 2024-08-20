Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Pixel 8 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Following on from Google’s recent launch of its Pixel 9 series, now is a great time to invest in last year’s flagship, the Pixel 8, as there’s more bargains available than ever before. 

Despite not being the latest Pixel handset, Google promises the Pixel 8 will see at least seven years of OS upgrades which makes this an easy choice as a long-term investment. 

The Pixel 8 boasts an impressive camera set-up including a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide, which are able to capture detailed images with vibrant colours and some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any smartphone. 

The camera is just the start when it comes to photography, as the Pixel 8 is packed with tons of AI photo editing tools, such as Magic Editor which allows you to easily remove distractions from your image. There’s also Best Take which takes several group shots at once and cleverly merges them together so that everyone looks their best. 

Aside from photo editing prowess, the Pixel 8 utilises AI in other areas with helpful tools such as Circle to Search which allows you to look up anything on your screen just by circling around it. There’s also Live Translate so you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 49 languages in real time. 

To make finding a bargain on the Pixel 8 easier, we’ve rounded up the best deals that are available to buy.

Best Pixel 8 deals right now

If you aren’t convinced that the Pixel 8 is the smartphone for you then visit our best smartphones list where we’ve rounded up the top handsets to suit all budgets.

For even more bargains, be sure to visit our round up of the best Samsung Galaxy deals and, for those who are firmly cemented in the Apple ecosystem, check out our best iPhone deals too. 

More Pixel 8 deals:

UK Pixel 8 offers:

US Pixel 8 offers:

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

