Pixel 7a is back to its Prime Day price for everyone

The Google Pixel 7a is one of the finest mid-range phones money can by and right now you can get it for the low price we last saw on Prime Day.

Amazon is selling the Google Pixel 7a phone for £399 all in. That’s a £50 discount on the RRP of £449. Unlike Prime Day, this time the deal is available to all shoppers. Although a Prime subscription does give you the added bonus of free, next day delivery in the UK.

Amazon often offers a free trial during checkout, so if you’re a non-member it’s worth clicking through to see what happens. The phone comes unlocked for use on any UK network and also ships with a 30W charger. You can also choose from charcoal, sea, and snow colours, all at the same on-sale price.

The Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-range phones out there and actually isn’t far short of the full fat Pixel 7 in terms of features. Cameras are on par for starters, which is a huge deal when it comes to Pixel phones. It’s also got the Google Tensor G2 processor, which powers proceedings on the stablemate too.

Although the Pixel 7 has a slightly larger screen than the Pixel 7a’s 6.1-inch 90Hz display, that’ll be considered a plus by many seeking a more pocket-friendly design.

Our reviewer called it a “mid-range triumph” and afforded the Google Pixel 7a 4.5 star score from a possible five and slapped the prestigious Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on for good measure.

We loved the excellent camera for the price, notable upgrades over the Pixel 6a, smart software and nice colour options. You’ll also get Android 14 on day one when it arrives this autumn.

Our reviewer concluded you should by the phone if: “You want a great phone for a good price: The Pixel 7a ticks a lot of boxes and comes with features often ditched at this price. A great camera, wireless charging, a good IP rating and a 90Hz screen to name but a few.”