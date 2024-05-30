Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google may have just released the Pixel 8a, but that means there’s some sensational savings to be garnered on the Pixel 7a.

Argos is selling the Pixel 7a for just £319.20 when you use the code ELEC20 at checkout. We’ve seen some exception deals on the Pixel 7a in recent months, but this one is up there with the best.

The phone is 5G compatible, comes with 128GB of storage, and you can choose from three attractive colours – blue, charcoal, and white. The phone arrives SIM free so you’ll be able to pair it with the mobile network of your choosing and just pop in your existing SIM card.

Google Pixel 7a price continues to tumble

Google Pixel 7a price continues to tumble

The Pixel 7a has been repleaced by the Pixel 8a, which means Argos can offer a close-to-all-time low on this brilliant mid-range Android phone from Google

  • Argos
  • Use code: ELEC20
  • £319.20
View Deal

As always with Argos products you can get your mitts on it with a quickness as there’s click and collect from nearby locations. Or you can pay £3.95 for fast delivery.

This isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen for the Pixel 7a. As far as I can tell, that was £309 back in March, but this is certainly an excellent deal on the initial £449 asking price on the Pixel 7a.

It’s particularly pronounced given Google has added another £50 to the asking price of the Pixel 8a. That now costs £499 brand new.

Plus, it’s easy to forget the Pixel 7a is just one year old and is guaranteed Android updates and critical security updates for years to come.

Our reviewer called it a “mid-range triumph” for its excellent camera, smart software, and pretty colour options. It also includes wireless charging and a 90Hz display.

In affording the Pixel 7a a 4.5-star score, our reviewer Max Parker concluded: “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”

You might like…

Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 38 mins ago
The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

Chris Smith 1 day ago
PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words