Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Google may have just released the Pixel 8a, but that means there’s some sensational savings to be garnered on the Pixel 7a.

Argos is selling the Pixel 7a for just £319.20 when you use the code ELEC20 at checkout. We’ve seen some exception deals on the Pixel 7a in recent months, but this one is up there with the best.

The phone is 5G compatible, comes with 128GB of storage, and you can choose from three attractive colours – blue, charcoal, and white. The phone arrives SIM free so you’ll be able to pair it with the mobile network of your choosing and just pop in your existing SIM card.

Google Pixel 7a price continues to tumble The Pixel 7a has been repleaced by the Pixel 8a, which means Argos can offer a close-to-all-time low on this brilliant mid-range Android phone from Google Argos

Use code: ELEC20

£319.20 View Deal

As always with Argos products you can get your mitts on it with a quickness as there’s click and collect from nearby locations. Or you can pay £3.95 for fast delivery.

This isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen for the Pixel 7a. As far as I can tell, that was £309 back in March, but this is certainly an excellent deal on the initial £449 asking price on the Pixel 7a.

It’s particularly pronounced given Google has added another £50 to the asking price of the Pixel 8a. That now costs £499 brand new.

Plus, it’s easy to forget the Pixel 7a is just one year old and is guaranteed Android updates and critical security updates for years to come.

Our reviewer called it a “mid-range triumph” for its excellent camera, smart software, and pretty colour options. It also includes wireless charging and a 90Hz display.

In affording the Pixel 7a a 4.5-star score, our reviewer Max Parker concluded: “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”