Pixel 7a Deal: You won’t find a better camera for the price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking to get the best possible camera for the lowest possible price should check this Pixel 7a deal.

It gets you the Google Pixel 7a for £250.80 up front. That’s £210 less than the previous price, and almost £100 less than Google’s own current offer.

Save £210 on the Google Pixel 7a

Voxi is offering the Pixel 7a at a huge £210 discount, but you’ll need to be quick.

  • Voxi Mobile
  • Save £210
  • Now £250.80
View Deal

You should be aware that this Pixel 7a deal is only set to run until November 7, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to capitalise.

Note that you’ll need to add a contract to this, but that’s really no big deal. Voxi offers rolling contracts, which means you could simply add the minimum £10 SIM and cancel the deal straight away.

Our editor Max Parker took the Pixel 7a for a spin at launch, and handed out a very impressive 4.5 out of 5 score. “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good”, he concluded.

Chief among the Pixel 7a’s qualities is its camera. Whether you’re shooting during the day or at night, the 64MP main camera is extremely reliable, and doesn’t need you to constantly tinker with it to get good shots either.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Factor in Google’s Tensor G2 chip and an improved 13MP ultra-wide lens, and you have a very accomplished camera set-up. “It’s hard not to be impressed with the images I have taken with the Pixel 7a,” explained Max, “from the detail retained in the dog’s fur and the food to the natural colours and noise-free night shots.”

You get plenty of features here that you don’t often find in a phone of this price, including wireless charging and an IP67 water proof rating. Google’s stock Android software is some of the cleanest, crispest on the market too.

It was an impressive set-up at full price. As part of this cut-price deal, the Pixel 7a is pretty much unmissable ahead of Black Friday on November 29.

