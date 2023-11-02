This Pixel 7a Black Friday deal is fantastic value for money

The big deal day may not be until later this month, but that hasn’t stopped retailers like Affordable Mobiles from getting in on the fun early with a raft of deals on SIM only and contract deals for UK consumers, including one particularly tempting deal on the mid-range Google Pixel 7a.

For a limited time, Affordable Mobiles is offering the Google Pixel 6a in grey on a 24-month contract with O2 that’ll net you a whopping 40GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £21 per month with no upfront cost. That’s a 20GB boost compared to the regular 20GB contract you’ll find year-round on the site.

Get the Pixel 7a for £21 per month with 40GB of data Get the mid-range Google Pixel 7a with unlimited calls and texts, as well as 40GB of 5G data, for £21 per month with no upfront cost. Affordable Mobiles

40GB of data

£21 per month View Deal

Of course, being an O2 contract, that’s not all you’ll get as part of the contract. You’ll also gain access to O2’s popular Priority app, providing early access to concert tickets at the O2 alongside deals, coupons, offers and competitions, all exclusive to O2 users. You’ll also benefit from free EU roaming (up to 25GB) and free Wi-Fi when you’re out and about, courtesy of O2’s public hotspot system.

It’s not like the Google Pixel 7a is a bad phone either – far from it. In fact, it’s one of our favourite mid-range smartphones in 2023 despite a £50 price hike compared to its £399 predecessor.

The boost to a 90Hz refresh rate, alongside key features like IP67 dust and water resistance, a Dual 64MP + 13MP camera setup with Google’s unique AI photo editing features, the same Tensor G2 chipset as the top-end Google Pixel Fold and Google’s clean approach to Android 13 make it an easy recommendation from us.

There’s a reason why it got 4.5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full Google Pixel 7a review, after all!

If you are tempted to snap up the contract deal from Affordable Mobiles, you’d better be quick; while the sales bonanza will likely continue throughout November, there’s no guarantee that this particular deal will be available for long.