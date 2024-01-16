Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 7 Pro is now the same price as the Pixel 8

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 7 Pro can now be bought for the same price as the Pixel 8, which is a bit of a bargain.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro for £699, which is an 18% drop on the phone’s £849 RRP. It also just so happens to be the exact asking price of the new Pixel 8.

True, the Pixel 7 Pro is no longer the top dog in Google’s smartphone range. However, it was one of our top flagship phone picks for most of 2023, and it remains a very classy customer.

Save 18% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Save 18% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently selling for 18% less than the RRP, which makes it the same price as the Pixel 8.

  • Amazon
  • Save 18%
  • Now £699
View Deal

We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and we stand by that assessment now – especially at this price. We called it “a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones”, with “a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

Indeed, we found the Pixel 7 Pro so impressive that its classy follow-up, the Pixel 8 Pro, felt ever so slightly underwhelming. The latter offered a very similar package, but with a considerable price increase.

The Pixel 8 is more like it, offering a strong package for a much lower price than its Pro brother. Like we said, though, the Pixel 7 Pro can now be had at the same price.

While the Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chip isn’t quite as fast as the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3, there isn’t a lot in it. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro fives you a 5x zoom camera, and larger, sharper 6.7-inch QHD+ display.

You might like…

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
This AMD Ryzen 7 CPU is now cheaper than its Black Friday price

This AMD Ryzen 7 CPU is now cheaper than its Black Friday price

Adam Speight 23 hours ago
Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Chris Smith 4 days ago
The Galaxy S23 FE has taken a massive hit on price

The Galaxy S23 FE has taken a massive hit on price

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words