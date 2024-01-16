Pixel 7 Pro is now the same price as the Pixel 8

The Pixel 7 Pro can now be bought for the same price as the Pixel 8, which is a bit of a bargain.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro for £699, which is an 18% drop on the phone’s £849 RRP. It also just so happens to be the exact asking price of the new Pixel 8.

True, the Pixel 7 Pro is no longer the top dog in Google’s smartphone range. However, it was one of our top flagship phone picks for most of 2023, and it remains a very classy customer.

Save 18% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently selling for 18% less than the RRP, which makes it the same price as the Pixel 8. Amazon

Save 18%

Now £699 View Deal

We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and we stand by that assessment now – especially at this price. We called it “a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones”, with “a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

Indeed, we found the Pixel 7 Pro so impressive that its classy follow-up, the Pixel 8 Pro, felt ever so slightly underwhelming. The latter offered a very similar package, but with a considerable price increase.

The Pixel 8 is more like it, offering a strong package for a much lower price than its Pro brother. Like we said, though, the Pixel 7 Pro can now be had at the same price.

While the Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chip isn’t quite as fast as the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3, there isn’t a lot in it. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro fives you a 5x zoom camera, and larger, sharper 6.7-inch QHD+ display.