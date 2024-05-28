Pixel 7 Pro is now cheaper than the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 7 Pro is now selling for a cheaper price than the new Pixel 8a.

Giffgaff is selling the Pixel 7 Pro for £449 right now. This is for a phone that hit the market for £849 in late 2022, and which is still selling for £629 on Amazon.

Interestingly, this is also £50 less than the Pixel 8a that just hit the market. Aside from its slightly older and slower processor, the Pixel 7 Pro is easily the superior of the two.

The key to this deal is that Giffgaff is selling refurbished Pixel 7 Pro handsets, not brand new ones. However, they are in ‘Like new’ condition, which means that they have “no visible scratches” on them.

Giffgaff applies a 30-point health check on every phone that comes through its doors, and offers an extended 24-month warranty for extra piece of mind.

We like the Pixel 7 Pro a lot, having scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. Indeed, in a recent review refresh, we called the Pixel 7 Pro “The Android phone you’ll want to own, even in 2024”.

In particular, it has one of the best camera systems out there. With solid hardware and Google’s peerless algorithms, it takes bright, sharp, beautifully exposed shots in pretty much all lighting conditions.

We also like Google’s stock Android UI, while the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display is a thing of beauty.