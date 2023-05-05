 large image

Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Nick Rayner

With Google I/O rapidly approaching, the Pixel 7 has just seen a major drop in price, allowing you to pick one up on a generous contract for less than buying it outright.

100GB of data, £49 upfront and only £20.99 monthly sounds like the type of deal you’d expect to see on a lower-end smartphone, however, the Pixel 7 is one of our very favourite mid-range phones, making this is a serious bargain.

The most standout feature of the Pixel 7 is definitely the camera. The 50-megapixel main camera captures so much detail, and the photos are always punchy without becoming garish or overly vivid. The Pixel 7 was the first Google phone to feature a front camera that can shoot in 4K, so if you’re into flexible and classy camera-work across the board, you can’t ask for much more.

As you’d expect from a Google phone, the build quality is high, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water resistance for peace of mind when you’re out and about. Speaking of which, the battery life impresses; we found that a day of heavy usage would still only require the one charge. 

The design is divisive – some find the camera bar distinctive, while others don’t like how pronounced it is, with the edges bordering on sharp. In the end, it really comes down to personal preference, so it’s up to you to decide what works best for you.

Overall, this is absolutely one of the best mid-range phones out there, really pushing the line between mid-range and flagship. Combine the handset’s performance with the 100GB data and incredibly low monthly rate, and you’re left with one of the very best Pixel 7 deals we’ve seen.

