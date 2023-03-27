The Pixel 7 continues to plummet with this new offer

The Google Pixel 7 was one of our favourite Android phones of 2022, but at this price it’s hard to overlook in 2023. Especially with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro!

Mobile Phones Direct is selling the Android 13 Pixel 7 for just £29 up front and then £22 a month with 100GB of monthly data. The offer is on Three’s 5G network so you’ll have access to super fast streaming and great connectivity all round.

The icing on the cake is a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s best set of true wireless earbuds, which are worth £179. We’re yet to see a contract deal for the Pixel 7 series with this perk thrown in.

As for the Pixel 7 itself, well you’re getting a top notch Android smartphone that’s loaded with the latest version of Google’s homegrown Tensor system on a chip.

There’s a great camera, boosted by Google’s amazing computational photography system, a stylish design and nice 6.3-inch AMOLED screen. You’re also getting a clean version of Android 13 presenting the software as Google intends it to look.

The battery life will get you through the day with a little to spare and there’s support for wireless charging and 30W wired charges. Google asks £599 for the phone outright, but you’ll pay less than that over the course of the 24 month contract, plus get all of that juicy data too. And don’t forget the free Pixel Buds Pro.

The terms are listed on the checkout page, but essentially you’ll need to claim your free Pixel Buds Pro from Google’s website by May 11.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.

“If you’re looking for a mid-range Android phone, and a good camera is your priority, it’s going to be very hard to look past the Pixel 7.”