Pixel 6a offer: £100 off and a free £50 Currys gift card

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone can be grabbed for £100 off with a £50 bonus gift card. Can you afford not to snap up this deal on Google’s ace mid-ranger?

Carphone Warehouse Currys is offering the Pixel 6a for £299 with a £50 gift card for the retailer. The offer is to buy the phone outright SIM free, meaning you can purchase your own plan on your preferred network.

Pixel 6a: £100 off and a £50 Currys gift card Currys is offering a Google Pixel 6a smartphone for £299. That’s a £100 saving. AND you’ll get a £50 Currys gift card. Currys

£100 off plus £50 gift card

£299 View Deal

You can choose from chalk, charcoal and sage colours, and the phone offers 128GB of build-in storage. All three colours are in stock and there’s free next-day delivery if you order before 9pm tonight.

£100 off the phone is a great deal for an already-budget conscious smartphone, which will have access to the latest version of Android available quickly for at least the next 2-3 years.

We afforded the phone a 4/5 star score and praised the lovely small form factor, reliable camera for the price and the clean version of Android. Those cameras include a couple of 12-megapixel rear cameras boosted by Google’s computational post-processing tech. There’s also a 6.1-inch display that makes it more pocket friendly than a lot of rival phones.

We recently updated our Pixel 6a review and concluded: “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets. The only real complication is the fact the upgraded Pixel 6 can now be found at quite a discount.”

Of course, there’s a reason for the discount at this time. It’s likely to be a couple of months before Google refreshes the A-Series phones, with a mid-range take on the Pixel 7 series. However, that’s likely to come in at at least £400, so an effective £250 saving is still a great deal here.