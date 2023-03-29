 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6a offer: £100 off and a free £50 Currys gift card

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone can be grabbed for £100 off with a £50 bonus gift card. Can you afford not to snap up this deal on Google’s ace mid-ranger?

Carphone Warehouse Currys is offering the Pixel 6a for £299 with a £50 gift card for the retailer. The offer is to buy the phone outright SIM free, meaning you can purchase your own plan on your preferred network.

Pixel 6a: £100 off and a £50 Currys gift card

Pixel 6a: £100 off and a £50 Currys gift card

Currys is offering a Google Pixel 6a smartphone for £299. That’s a £100 saving. AND you’ll get a £50 Currys gift card.

  • Currys
  • £100 off plus £50 gift card
  • £299
View Deal

You can choose from chalk, charcoal and sage colours, and the phone offers 128GB of build-in storage. All three colours are in stock and there’s free next-day delivery if you order before 9pm tonight.

£100 off the phone is a great deal for an already-budget conscious smartphone, which will have access to the latest version of Android available quickly for at least the next 2-3 years.

We afforded the phone a 4/5 star score and praised the lovely small form factor, reliable camera for the price and the clean version of Android. Those cameras include a couple of 12-megapixel rear cameras boosted by Google’s computational post-processing tech. There’s also a 6.1-inch display that makes it more pocket friendly than a lot of rival phones.

We recently updated our Pixel 6a review and concluded: “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets. The only real complication is the fact the upgraded Pixel 6 can now be found at quite a discount.”

Of course, there’s a reason for the discount at this time. It’s likely to be a couple of months before Google refreshes the A-Series phones, with a mid-range take on the Pixel 7 series. However, that’s likely to come in at at least £400, so an effective £250 saving is still a great deal here.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one is the best Google phone?

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one is the best Google phone?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Should you spend big, or go budget?

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Should you spend big, or go budget?

Peter Phelps 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.