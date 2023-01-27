 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6a just keeps dropping in price – you won’t believe how cheap it is now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 6a already offers some of the best value on the market, but we’re almost offended by how good this latest deal is for Google’s Android 13 handset.

Buy Mobiles is, somehow, offering a Pixel 6a with no upfront cost and 100GB of data for an insane £14 a month on Three’s 5G network. Quite frankly, that’s a ridiculous deal and we’re not sure how anyone is making any money on it.

Pixel 6a with 100GB a month just £14 with nothing upfront

Pixel 6a with 100GB a month just £14 with nothing upfront

The Pixel 6a is already a great value phone, but with this deal you’ll pay nothing upfront and get 100GB of monthly data of an incredible £14 a month.

  • Buy Mobiles
  • 100GB data
  • £14 a month
View Deal

The Pixel 6a costs £399 to buy up front, with no network connectivity. Over the 24-month length of this contract, you’ll pay just £336. It’s an absolute no brainer.

The handset was released on May 2022, so is currently less than a year old and comes packing a new design and the same Tensor processor that underpins Google’s flagships. There’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board too.

The cameras have long been a strength of the Pixel series, largely thanks to Google’s excellent computational photography skills that raise the bar above the 12-megapixel rear sensors. You’re also getting the clean version of Android with major updates promised on day one for a number of years to come.

In our review of the Pixel 6a, our editor Max Parker praised the smaller form factor and 6.1-inch display, reliable camera, and the amenable version of Android with no bloatware. He did lament the presence of a 60Hz display, while the phone is relatively slow to fully charge.

In awarding the Pixel 6a a four-star review, Max concluded: “The Pixel 6a is another easy-to-recommend Android phone that doesn’t break the bank. You’re getting plenty of phone for the money with this device, especially if you’re after a more compact device that will pick up updates for years to come.”

You might like…

The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut

The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut

Chris Smith 37 mins ago
This Switch OLED deal gets you Mario Kart Live for free

This Switch OLED deal gets you Mario Kart Live for free

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
The iPhone 14 has never been cheaper thanks to this refurbished deal

The iPhone 14 has never been cheaper thanks to this refurbished deal

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2023: Price cuts for the S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2023: Price cuts for the S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Pixel 7 contract is massively cheaper than buying SIM-free

This Pixel 7 contract is massively cheaper than buying SIM-free

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 11 is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 11 is right now

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.