Pixel 6a for under £300: You won’t find a better phone deal

Jon Mundy

Arguably the finest phone deal of Black Friday week so far gets you the Pixel 6a for less than £300.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find one of the finest mid-range phones on the market for just £299. You’ll have to accept it in boring old Charcoal (aka black), as the other colours are a little more expensive.

If that’s alright with you (and if you’re a case user, it shouldn’t make any difference), then you’ll secure a huge £100 saving on the Pixel 6a. That’s 25% lopped off the RRP in this Pixel 6a deal.

We rated the Pixel 6a highly in our 4-star review back in July, describing it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”. It’s even more wallet-friendly right now.

In particular, we loved its compact form factor, its excellent camera for the money (again, a point that applies even more at this new price), and Google’s delightfully clean and crisp software. As a bonus, Google promises five years of updates, so this is a sound investment.

Going back to that camera for a second, it’s really all about Google’s mastery of image processing. Its dual 12MP sensors are pretty humble, but the big G’s algorithms mean that you can capture low light images of uncanny clarity.

While this is the most affordable phone in Google’s current range, it’s not lacking for performance. The custom Tensor G1 chip is the same as the one that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and isn’t far behind the Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

All in all, it’s a great phone at a hugely appealing price. If you have a £300 budget, you’ll struggle to do better in 2022 than this Pixel 6a deal.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy
