Tempting Pixel 6 Pro deal turns flagship tech into a budget-friendly bargain
As we draw ever closer to the big Black Friday deal bonanza, more and more deals are beginning to appear at big retailers – which means it’s a perfect time to bag a bargain on a shiny new smartphone. That’s especially true if you’re not too picky about getting the very latest flagship tech, as the best deals are often on one or two-year-old smartphones.
Case and point: Amazon is offering a stunning deal on the two-year-old Google Pixel 6 Pro for a limited time. Priced at £849 at release, it’s available for just £405 at Amazon right now, offering a whopping £444 (or 52%) off. That’s for the 128GB model in the Stormy Black finish.
At £405, the Pixel 6 Pro is more than half off
Grab the highly-rated Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon now for only £405, representing a massive saving of £444 (52%) compared to its original RRP. It may be a couple of years old, but the tech remains impressive for the price.
- Amazon
- Save 52%
- £405
The Google Pixel 6 Pro may not have the same flagship allure as it once did with the release of the subsequent Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, but at the £400 mark, the tech within the Pixel 6 Pro is still impressive. From the flagship Tensor chipset to an AI-enabled high-end triple camera setup rarely seen at the price point, it makes the Pixel 6 Pro a mid-range bargain.
The deal is even more tempting when you realise that this is among the cheapest the Pixel 6 Pro has been since its launch in late 2021. There has been a variation of around £5 over the past few weeks, as seen in the above graph, but broadly speaking, this is the cheapest the Pixel 6 Pro has ever been. It is a genuine bargain, and one well worth snapping up if you can!
Is the Pixel 6 Pro worth buying?
The first truly flagship Pixel phone impresses
Pros
- Wonderfully clean, future proof Android 12 software
- Great translation and photo editing services
- All round brilliant rear camera
Cons
- Mediocre battery life
- The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s most advanced phone yet
- Features a reworked triple-sensor rear camera for excellent photography
- LTPO variable refresh rate screen provides a smooth and pleasant user experience
- Tensor chip offers competitive performance and exclusive features like real-time translation
- Comes with Android 12 software, which is highly user-friendly
- Distinctive design with a visor-like camera housing
- In-screen fingerprint scanner works well and offers convenience
- Excellent low-light performance and portrait mode on the camera
- Good battery life for regular use, but drains quickly during gaming or video recording
- A top choice for those who prioritize the best Android user experience and camera quality
The Google Pixel 6 Pro may be a couple of years old at this point, but it’s still well worthy of consideration – especially at £405.
In just about every way, the Pixel 6 Pro represents a better choice over much of the mid-range competition. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with flagship-level tech like a 90Hz refresh rate with LTPO tech and HDR support, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for added security. It’s also a pretty good-looking phone with a glass-and-metal construction and a full IP68 water resistance rating rarely seen at the discounted price point.
But the main reason to get the Pixel 6 Pro is, of course, the camera setup. The triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP 4x telephoto lens and a 13MP ultrawide, with impressive AI-enabled features like Night Sight and Magic Eraser delivering a top-notch photography experience that’s hard to beat.
Throw in access to a clean version of Android with handy AI tweaks, solid battery life, and a software promise to bring Android 14 to the older flagship, and you’ve got a very tempting phone indeed.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel 6 Pro review.
Looking for a different deal?
Of course, this isn’t the only tempting deal available in the run-up to Black Friday. In addition to covering all the best early Black Friday deals as they appear, there are tempting contract offers on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, and there’s £400 off the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you want to buy the phone outright.