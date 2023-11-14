Tempting Pixel 6 Pro deal turns flagship tech into a budget-friendly bargain

As we draw ever closer to the big Black Friday deal bonanza, more and more deals are beginning to appear at big retailers – which means it’s a perfect time to bag a bargain on a shiny new smartphone. That’s especially true if you’re not too picky about getting the very latest flagship tech, as the best deals are often on one or two-year-old smartphones.

Case and point: Amazon is offering a stunning deal on the two-year-old Google Pixel 6 Pro for a limited time. Priced at £849 at release, it’s available for just £405 at Amazon right now, offering a whopping £444 (or 52%) off. That’s for the 128GB model in the Stormy Black finish.

At £405, the Pixel 6 Pro is more than half off Grab the highly-rated Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon now for only £405, representing a massive saving of £444 (52%) compared to its original RRP. It may be a couple of years old, but the tech remains impressive for the price. Amazon

Save 52%

£405 View Deal

The Google Pixel 6 Pro may not have the same flagship allure as it once did with the release of the subsequent Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, but at the £400 mark, the tech within the Pixel 6 Pro is still impressive. From the flagship Tensor chipset to an AI-enabled high-end triple camera setup rarely seen at the price point, it makes the Pixel 6 Pro a mid-range bargain.

The deal is even more tempting when you realise that this is among the cheapest the Pixel 6 Pro has been since its launch in late 2021. There has been a variation of around £5 over the past few weeks, as seen in the above graph, but broadly speaking, this is the cheapest the Pixel 6 Pro has ever been. It is a genuine bargain, and one well worth snapping up if you can!

Is the Pixel 6 Pro worth buying?

The first truly flagship Pixel phone impresses Pros Wonderfully clean, future proof Android 12 software

Great translation and photo editing services

All round brilliant rear camera Cons Mediocre battery life

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s most advanced phone yet

Features a reworked triple-sensor rear camera for excellent photography

LTPO variable refresh rate screen provides a smooth and pleasant user experience

Tensor chip offers competitive performance and exclusive features like real-time translation

Comes with Android 12 software, which is highly user-friendly

Distinctive design with a visor-like camera housing

In-screen fingerprint scanner works well and offers convenience

Excellent low-light performance and portrait mode on the camera

Good battery life for regular use, but drains quickly during gaming or video recording

A top choice for those who prioritize the best Android user experience and camera quality

The Google Pixel 6 Pro may be a couple of years old at this point, but it’s still well worthy of consideration – especially at £405.

In just about every way, the Pixel 6 Pro represents a better choice over much of the mid-range competition. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with flagship-level tech like a 90Hz refresh rate with LTPO tech and HDR support, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for added security. It’s also a pretty good-looking phone with a glass-and-metal construction and a full IP68 water resistance rating rarely seen at the discounted price point.

But the main reason to get the Pixel 6 Pro is, of course, the camera setup. The triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP 4x telephoto lens and a 13MP ultrawide, with impressive AI-enabled features like Night Sight and Magic Eraser delivering a top-notch photography experience that’s hard to beat.

Throw in access to a clean version of Android with handy AI tweaks, solid battery life, and a software promise to bring Android 14 to the older flagship, and you’ve got a very tempting phone indeed.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel 6 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

Of course, this isn’t the only tempting deal available in the run-up to Black Friday. In addition to covering all the best early Black Friday deals as they appear, there are tempting contract offers on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, and there’s £400 off the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you want to buy the phone outright.