Pixel 6 Price Drop: Save big on Google’s flagship phone

The Google Pixel 6, already one of the best-value phones on the market, has experienced a dramatic price drop over on Amazon UK.

Originally selling for a very reasonable £599, the Pixel 6 can currently be had for just £449 over on the online retail giant’s UK website. That’s a massive saving of £150.

Google’s current flagship continues to be one of the best camera phones on the market, making this deal a total steal.

What’s more, you can have you pick of the Pixel 6’s three colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, or Stormy Black.

Given that the phone only launched at the end of October, so will likely remain a flagship phone for the best part of four months (and will be supported for a minimum of four years beyond that), that’s a bit of a bargain.

We awarded the Google Pixel 6 four stars in our review, praising it for its excellent software, colourful design, and strong camera hardware. You simply won’t be able to find another brand new phone for £450 that takes pictures as good as this.

The Pixel 6 was the first phone (alongside the Pixel 6 Pro) to feature Google’s custom Tensor chip, which packs advanced machine learning and AI skills. This enables features such as Magic Eraser, which enables you to remove unwanted background elements from your photos with a touch.

You’ll get 128GB of internal storage as standard, which should prove plenty for storing your photos and apps.

Battery life from the Pixel 6’s 4600mAh cell is acceptable rather than great, and you’ll need to supply your own charger. When you do, it supports up to 30W charging. You do also get wireless charging support however, which isn’t common at this price point.

All in all, with this Pixel 6 price drop to £449, it has to be one of the top smartphone bargains right now.

