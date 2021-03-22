We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Pixel 5 Deal: Get £150 off Google’s super-camera smartphone

Google’s latest flagship phone, the Pixel 5, can now be picked up for just £449 – that’s £150 cheaper than when the phone launched just a few months ago.

At this lower price, the Pixel 5 is now even cheaper than its more affordable alternative: the Pixel 4a 5G. Given that the former has a higher resolution and faster 90Hz display, in addition to a larger battery, it doesn’t take much to guess which is the better option right now.

Deal: Pixel 5 (opened – never used) for just £449 £599

Just as with all Pixel phones before it, the Pixel 5’s main selling point is its camera functionality. On paper, the device has a 12.2MP wide sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor on the back, which doesn’t sound like much (and we’re long overdue a hardware upgrade in this department) but it’s the computational processing on the inside that allows the Pixel 5 to throw out photos with undeniable flare.

Shots taken with the Pixel 5 are bright and punchy, and even with the fairly low-key sensors there is still a natural looking bokeh effect that allows subjects to pop. Google’s Night Sight mode also makes a return, allowing the Pixel 5 to absorb a surprising amount of colour from low-light scenarios.

Much like Apple’s iPhone 12 range, the Pixel 5 is Google’s first flagship device to feature 5G compatibility. If you already have a 5G-ready SIM then you’ll be able to access faster speeds right away (providing you have nearby 5G coverage).

The phone’s 90Hz refresh rate might seem a tad slow compared to the 120Hz option you can find on the Galaxy S21 range, but it still looks and feels a great deal faster than the 60Hz standard adopted by most smartphones. If you’re upgrading from a dated phone then you’ll notice the change immediately.

For under £500, it’s pretty much impossible to find a phone with comparable camera performance that also has 5G capabilities, so if you are in the market for an affordable upgrade – the Pixel 5 at £449 is the way to go.

