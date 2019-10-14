Best Pixel 4 Deals: The ‘Made by Google’ launch event is scheduled to take place tomorrow in New York where the tech giant will be unveiling the Pixel 4, alongside the anticipated Nest WiFi, Pixel Buds 2 and Pixelbook Go. Want to get your hands on the Pixel 3 successor? Stick with us for all details on how and where to buy.

The Pixel series of smartphones have always led the way where great smartphone photography is concerned, and the Pixel 3 was no different, which is why we’re expecting big things from the Pixel 4 as Google’s latest fully-packed flagship handset.

Thankfully, it won’t be long until we know exactly what’s what with the launch kicking off tomorrow at 3PM BST in New York. Alongside the Pixel 4, we’re expecting its larger counterpart, the Pixel 4XL which is rumoured to have much the same spec, just with a bigger display.

What Pixel 4 deals do we expect?

Nothing will be official until the event itself happens, but we can definitely weigh in on some of the Pixel 4 deals we’d expect and like to see when it comes to pre-orders.

With the Pixel Buds 2 being another gadget that we hope to see unveiled tomorrow, retailers will be missing a trick if they don’t offer some fantastic bundle, throwing together the new earbuds and a Pixel 4 handset for a sweet price.

If you’re not too fussed on having the latest handset from Google but do fancy an upgrade, we’d also recommend keeping your beady eyes on the prices for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a as they’re bound to see a dramatic price decrease.

All speculation aside, as soon as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL is officially announced we’ll be listing all the best pre-order deals right here, so you can pick up a nifty phone upgrade for yourself – at the best price, of course.

Pixel 4 – what we expect to see?

With the Pixel 3 deemed a marginally more affordable answer to the feature-packed flagship smartphones of today, we’re all eagerly anticipating the unveiling of Google’s brand new Pixel 4 at tomorrow’s launch. Waiting to see exactly how far the tech giant can take its, to date, already impressive range of handsets, there have been plenty of rumours and leaks to whet our appetite ahead of the New York ‘Made by Google’ event. In fact, it doesn’t seem as though we’ll be in for an evening of too many surprises.

With Google sharing an official picture of its Pixel 4, we already know a lot about how the handset looks, boasting a square module not dissimilar from the one we’ve seen adopted on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. In this image we can also deter that Google has ditched its two-tone back, now taking on three rumoured colours, including the standard, slightly reserved white and black variants, as well as a bright orange that is sure to appeal to the bolder individuals among us.

Other leaked imagery shows the Pixel 4 to have potentially ditched the notch. However, it’s not as we’d expect, instead resorting back to what is fast becoming a dated design with a thin bezel, slightly top-heavy in order to house its front camera setup. More recently a leak of the packaging states a 5.7-inch display for the Pixel 4, 0.2 of an inch larger than the Pixel 3, whilst the larger handset, the Pixel 4XL will harbour a 6.7-inch screen.

The same leak also gave us some insight on what we’ll be getting under the hood of the Pixel 4, including a 64GB of internal storage (with the expectation of bulkier options), 6GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

More excitingly, it also appeared to confirm Google’s first dual camera package, featuring a 16MP and 12MP duo, including a telephoto sensor, that is sure to capture some decent shots if our experience with the Pixel 3’s own results were anything to go by. Alongside improvements to the Night Sight shooting mode, we might also be getting an out of this world feature that allows for perfectly capturing a starry night sky. No more glowing balls of cheese in a pitch black backdrop, Astro photography may allow us to get those goals moon shots.

