Google’s Pixel 3a SIM-free handset just got even cheaper when using the discount code PRODUCT5 on this refurbished model via Argos’ eBay store.

With the Pixel 4a yet to be announced, the Pixel 3a still holds the throne as Google’s latest mid-range smartphone, and now you can purchase it at an even cheaper rate than its current £329 RRP – as listed on the Google store.

Argos is currently selling refurbished models of the Pixel 3a via its eBay shop. Listed at a price of £198.99, you can shave off a further £9.95 by using the discount code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, bringing the Pixel 3a down to only £189.04.

Concerned that it’s refurbished? Fear not, given that it’s being sold by Argos, you can rest assured that the Pixel 3a handset works and looks just like new, with a 12 month guarantee to boot from the trusted UK retailer.

When it comes to comparisons between the Pixel 3a and its flagship counterpart, the Pixel 3, astonishingly there are actually very few differences, despite the rather large price difference. The Pixel 3a hosts much the same hardware as the Pixel 3 in terms of its headline leading camera, producing stunning picture with its single 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Offering Google’s fantastic Night Sight and Top Shot features, the Pixel 3a stuns in low light conditions, as well as when taking those ‘Gram worthy Portrait Mode shots’. The key similarity though, between the Pixel 3 and 3a camera is Google’s AI processing software. Though a little slower on the 3a, the magic happens after you’ve pressed the shutter.

Google cuts some of the Pixel 3a’s expense with its physical shell, though not a lot can really be missed when Google isn’t exactly known for producing visually exciting handsets in the first place. Cased in a polycarbonate unibody rather than the metal and glass of the Pixel 3, with the same two tone finish of the flagship.

With a somewhat clunkier, thicker feel, the Pixel 3a also offers a fairly chunky forehead and chin, but many will praise the inclusion of a headphone jack, alongside other features like its stunning 5.6-inch OLED display and a 3000mAh battery cell that is far less disappointing than the Pixel 4’s own lacklustre battery life.

Down to just £189.04 when using the eBay discount code PRODUCT5, make the most of this ridiculously low price on the SIM-free Pixel 3a handset.

