Pixel 3 too expensive? The outstanding Pixel 2 XL is now an absolute bargain at only £349.95

Argos is currently selling the Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB storage for the hot price of just £349.95 – the retailer’s lowest price ever.

While the Pixel 2 XL has since given its flagship status over to the Pixel 3 XL, the phone still remains a perfect option for someone who’s looking to upgrade to their first Pixel device, particularly one that doesn’t break the bank.

With 64GB of storage and the new and improved smart camera, the Pixel 2 XL provides you with a smartphone experience like no other. With its 8MP front and 12MP rear camera, the latter of which packs optical stabilisation and a wide f/1.8 aperture, the Pixel 2 XL takes smartphone photography to a whole new level. Don’t be surprised if your Instagram shots look far better than they did before.

Just about to head out but realise your phone battery isn’t full? Never fear – the Pixel 2 XL also comes with a new fast charge technology, allowing you to get seven hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charge time.

The Pixel 2 XL is IP67 rated for water resistance. This allows the phone to be submerged in up to one metre of water for around thirty minutes without resulting in any water damage – handy if you drop it in the sink for the fifth time (hey, we’ve all been there).

As the final cherry on top, there is a premium design and feel to the Pixel 2 XL. As described by our Mobiles Editor, Max Parker: “The back of the Pixel 2 XL is a mixture of glass and aluminium, although the glass features only sparingly in a shade covering the camera and flash. The aluminium is covered in a coating that gives a chalkboard-like feel; resistive, grippier and slightly textured. It’s an excellent finish that goes some way to add the grip lost by the Pixel 2 XL’s lack of curves.”

So what are you waiting for? At the lowest price it’s ever been on Argos, this is the chance you’ve been waiting for to dive into the Pixel ecosystem and give your photos one heck of a boost, all while saving a hefty £449 in the process.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK