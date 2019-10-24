Pick up the Ultimate Ears Blast for under £70, its lowest ever price

Hear that? That’s the sound of great savings up for grabs on the Ultimate Ears Blast. This portable speaker with built in Alexa voice control has never been cheaper, coming it at just £69.99 if you buy from Amazon now.

Buy: Ultimate Ears Blast Now £69.99 (save £100)

Admittedly, Amazon is being a little sneaky in listing a saving of £100 on the £169 RRP, since it hasn’t sold the UE Blast at that price since July 2018. Still, the smart speaker has never gone for less than it’s selling for now: a solid £20 knocked off of its most recent value is nothing to sniff at.

Best Ultimate Ears Blast Speaker Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker - Graphite Black The perfect portable speaker for seeking adventure, the Ultimate Ears Blast delivers a 360 degree sound with water resistant IP67 rating and a durable design that can take the rough with the tumble.

The UE Blast is a portable speaker with 360 degrees sound and built in voice control. This upgrade to the UE Boom 2 is all but identical to its predecessor on the outside, but the internals are where the Ultimate Ears team has worked its magic.

The Alexa support is perhaps the flashiest new feature, and the UE Blast comes with two omnidirectional microphones to support this. The voice control can be easily set up by pairing the speaker with an iOS or Android app and offers all kinds of functionalities including changing a track, playing a song from a particular genre, or even checking the weather.

This isn’t the only upgrade over the UE Boom 2, however, as the UE Blast also boasts slightly better sound. The battery is similar, but still stellar. Lasting for up to 12 hours, it should outlive any event you need it for.

The UE Blast is a rugged piece of kit that makes the bold claim of being ‘virtually indestructible’. It is waterproof, dustproof and, as our reviewer found, even dogproof. It’s therefore the perfect sound system to bring along to house parties or other events where the safety of a more fragile speaker can’t be guaranteed.

Best Ultimate Ears Blast Speaker Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker - Graphite Black The perfect portable speaker for seeking adventure, the Ultimate Ears Blast delivers a 360 degree sound with water resistant IP67 rating and a durable design that can take the rough with the tumble.

The UE Blast earned a 9/10 rating from us, and we recommended it for its durability and impressive battery life. It’s a great product so if you’re planning a get-together soon and want to bring the noise, this is the deal for you.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…