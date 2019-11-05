Get a cheap tariff on the Samsung Galaxy S10 with 45GB data, plus unlimited minutes and texts with this deal from O2.

For just £35 a month over the course of two years, plus an £89.99 initial payment upfront (with the code TRUSTED10), you can get your hands on Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Once you do the math, that comes out at £929.99 in total.

It’s hard to know immediately if that’s good value for money, so let’s break it down a bit. If you subtract the £799 RRP of a SIM-free Galaxy S10, that means you’re paying £130.99 for 45GB data and unlimited texts and minutes. That’s approximately £5.50 a month and, given that O2 usually charges more than that for data plans of just 4GB, we think that’s pretty excellent.

The Galaxy S10 should impress as well. This phone is a brilliant all-rounder, with three cameras, a sleek edge-to-edge screen and a beautiful HDR10+ display. You’ll never doubt for even an instant that what you’re holding is a top-of-the-line piece of kit.

If you like a phone with lots of extras, then you’re in luck. The Galaxy S10 is packed full of special features, including wireless charging that lets you share battery with compatible devices, expandable storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor so you can unlock your phone in one touch.

If, however, your main concern is a phone’s overall performance, the S10 is still an excellent choice. With the latest available internals crammed into its well-designed body, there’s no chance of any lag or slowdown, and apps or games will run smoothly even at their highest settings.

The Galaxy S10 received a 9 out of 10 rating from our reviewer, only narrowly missing out on a perfect score due to its battery life, which doesn’t quite match up to the phone’s top quality performance in other areas. Nonetheless, he concluded that “there isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now.” High praise indeed.

The Galaxy S10 is sure to live up to the highest of expectations and getting it with so much data, for such a low monthly cost, certainly sweetens the pot. This deal only lasts for another two days, so if you want a guaranteed good phone contract, be sure to pick it up before time runs out.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…