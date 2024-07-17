Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Philips’ Sonicare Toothbrush is now super cheap for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to upgrade from manual brushing then you should seriously consider this deal on the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush.

Save a massive £80 and get the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean electric toothbrush and travel case for just £59.99 in the Prime Day 2024 sale. That’s a massive 57% off the RRP. 

Move away from your manual toothbrush and upgrade to the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, which is now just £59.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

  • Was £139.99
  • Now £59.99
Promising to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare is packed with smart features that help keep your whole mouth healthy.

Included is the Philips W2 Optimal White brush head which is clinically proven to whiten teeth after just a week’s use. Thanks to its densely packed bristles, surface stains are gently but efficiently removed. 

Fitted with Philips’ Sonicare technology, the toothbrush pulses water between your teeth to help breakdown and sweep away plaque for an entire mouth clean. The Sonicare technology is also gentle enough to use on sensitive teeth or with braces, veneers, crowns and fillings. 

In fact, the Philips Sonicare toothbrush has an easy-start program which gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power during the first 14 uses of the toothbrush, helping you to get used to how it works.

As brushing too hard can result in tooth and gum damage, the Philips Sonicare actively monitors your brushing pressure and, if it detects you’re brushing too hard, will emit a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to soften your grip. 

There’s also the microchip-enabled Brush Sync technology that synchronises the brush head with the handle, tracking how long you’ve been using your brush head for and how hard you’ve been brushing to alert you when it’s time to replace it. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, it currently has a 4.3-star rating based on over a whopping 5000 customer ratings. 

If you’ve been considering upgrading your toothbrush then we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this incredible deal on the Philips Sonicare, especially as today (17th July) is the final day of the Prime Day sale.

