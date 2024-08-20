Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Philips Hue Play light bars are going cheap right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Philips Hue Play base kit deal will add immeasurably to your gaming and home cinema immersion for a relatively cheap price.

Amazon is selling the Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Double Pack Base Unit for the cheap price of £104.50. That’s a healthy 13% saving on a recommended retail price of £119.99.

It’s worth noting that Amazon was recently selling these at an even lower price as a limited time deal, which were snapped up super quickly. However, this new more stable price isn’t all that much more expensive (there’s about £10 in it).

Save 13% on this Philips Hue Play light bar double pack

Save 13% on this Philips Hue Play light bar double pack

This Philips Hue Play double pack gives you a pair of light bars at a cheap price, but only for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Save 13%
  • Now £104
View Deal

So what exactly does this Philips Hue Play kit do? Two bundled in light bars will cast pretty much any colour onto the wall surrounding your TV. They’re easy to mount in a variety of ways, whether on a wall or freestanding alongside your TV.

Using the free Hue sync PC/Mac app, you can transform your gaming and movie watching into a more immersive experience, with the colours on screen reflected in your environment. You won’t believe just how transformative this can be.

It’s important to note at this point that you’ll need to purchase a Philips Hue bridge separately in order to fully integrate this Philips Hue Play Bar bundle into your wider smart home set-up. Of course, if you’re already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, as many people are, you’ll likely already have a Philips Hue Bridge on your person. In which case, you’re good to go.

These Philips Hue lights are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, so once fully set up, you’ll be able to control your lighting with your voice.

We’ve reviewed a whole heap of Philips Hue lighting products over the years, and would recommend them as the go-to smart lighting system. In our 5-star Philips Hue review, we concluded that “Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home”.

You might like…

Lenovo’s Chromebook deal is an undeniable back to school bargain

Lenovo’s Chromebook deal is an undeniable back to school bargain

Jon Mundy 47 mins ago
This mini Shark vacuum is perfect for cleaning the car

This mini Shark vacuum is perfect for cleaning the car

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Best Pixel 8 deals for August 2024

Best Pixel 8 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Best iPhone 13 deals for August 2024

Best iPhone 13 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Pixel 8a might be the biggest smartphone bargain right now

Pixel 8a might be the biggest smartphone bargain right now

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
Quick, EE’s Unlimited Data SIM is going cheap

Quick, EE’s Unlimited Data SIM is going cheap

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words