Philips Hue Play light bars are going cheap right now

This Philips Hue Play base kit deal will add immeasurably to your gaming and home cinema immersion for a relatively cheap price.

Amazon is selling the Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Double Pack Base Unit for the cheap price of £104.50. That’s a healthy 13% saving on a recommended retail price of £119.99.

It’s worth noting that Amazon was recently selling these at an even lower price as a limited time deal, which were snapped up super quickly. However, this new more stable price isn’t all that much more expensive (there’s about £10 in it).

Save 13% on this Philips Hue Play light bar double pack

Save 13%

Now £104 View Deal

So what exactly does this Philips Hue Play kit do? Two bundled in light bars will cast pretty much any colour onto the wall surrounding your TV. They’re easy to mount in a variety of ways, whether on a wall or freestanding alongside your TV.

Using the free Hue sync PC/Mac app, you can transform your gaming and movie watching into a more immersive experience, with the colours on screen reflected in your environment. You won’t believe just how transformative this can be.

It’s important to note at this point that you’ll need to purchase a Philips Hue bridge separately in order to fully integrate this Philips Hue Play Bar bundle into your wider smart home set-up. Of course, if you’re already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, as many people are, you’ll likely already have a Philips Hue Bridge on your person. In which case, you’re good to go.

These Philips Hue lights are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, so once fully set up, you’ll be able to control your lighting with your voice.

We’ve reviewed a whole heap of Philips Hue lighting products over the years, and would recommend them as the go-to smart lighting system. In our 5-star Philips Hue review, we concluded that “Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home”.