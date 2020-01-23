Continue to accent your home with smart lighting from Philips Hue and get a further 20% saving on the already discounted light strip extension.

If you’re already the owner of some of Philips Hue’s fantastic light strips, this is the ideal add-on for a ridiculously low price. Already reduced from £23 to £10 on B&Q, the retailer is now running a further 20% saving across its range of indoor lighting. Simply add the Philips Hue 1-metre light strip extension pack to your basket and price will drop from £10 to £8.

Philips Hue Lighting Strip Extension Deal Philips Hue Dimmable LED 1600lm Multicolour Smart light strip extension pack 1m Accent your home with smart lighting with this nifty bend, cut and stick process for the Philips Hue light strip. Boasting 16 million colour profiles, stick to the underside of furniture, hallway skirting boards and behind your TV.

When it comes to smart lighting, Philip Hue’s light strips offer some of the most versatile means of incorporating it into your home. Easy to install, there are an abundance of ways in which to get creative with lighting in your home. Simply bend, cut on the provided guide lines and stick the adhesive back to a desired spot in your home.

Ideal for illuminating the underside of furniture, why not add a trim of lighting across the headboard of your bed? The Philips Hue light strips also work perfectly behind the TV or your gaming screen for a more immersive experience, able to sync to what’s going on on the screen or coming through your speakers.

You can also use to add touches of light to your kitchen with light strips under cupboards and along the skirting board, also ideal in hallways for late night trips to the bathroom – or fridge.

Packing a range of colour profiles, Philips Hue’s multicolour range means the option of 50,000 variations of white light and a rainbow of colour profiles with 16 million to choose from.

As well as setting the atmosphere with the perfect colour for each mood, you can also adjust timings, allowing you to wake up and go to bed with Philips Hue. You can even come home to Philips Hue, lighting up your home ahead of walking through the door so your home always feels cosy.

Philips Hue works in tandem with smartphone notifications, too, able to set up to flash to incoming alerts like emails and texts.

A great addition to your light strip starter pack and Hue Bridge, now just £8 when you purchase from B&Q, this is the perfect time to stock up.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

