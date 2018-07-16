Brighten up your home with these fantastic Philips Hue deals

Smart lighting is a great way to impress guests with minimal effort, and what better time to kit out your home than while saving up to 47% on the Philips Hue range through Amazon right now.

Amazon has currently discounted several Philips Hue products but the clear highlight is the White and Colour Ambiance Bulb Twin Pack with the Hue Bridge included which is essential for connecting the bulbs to your smart speakers.

As the name implies, those bulbs can be used traditionally or as a source of colourful light that can help to set the tone of a room (particularly handy when hosting a party). Feeling blue? Time for some relaxing purple. Once everything is hooked up, it’s as simple as telling your smart speaker which colour you feel like seeing today.

Not to worry if you don’t have a smart speaker, you can also use you smartphone or smartwatch to control the mood. Looking through the bundle’s historical pricing, the product has never been cheaper than it is right now.

In addition, the bundle currently has a user rating of 4.5/5, with one customer detailing: “We have used Hue bulbs for six months now. We have them all around the house. The more expensive bulbs that provide white and colour are used in the living room and bedrooms but the rest of the house has the cheaper white ones. Never had any issues with connectivity over a large house. Extremely bright and vivid colours. The bulbs are well made and reliable. Although the coloured options are expensive they are very impressive for creating a relaxing mood in a room.”

Given that the only major issue the customer had with the product is its pricing, being able to nab the bundle with £54.99 off makes it a no-brainer.

