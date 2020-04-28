Glow up your home with the Philips Hue Play Bar Double Pack, now slipping below the £100 mark.

Get experimental with your smart home appliances with Philip Hue’s brilliant array of smart lighting products, including the now discounted Play Bar White and Colour Ambiance Double Pack, featuring two Philips Hue Play Bars. Usually retailing at £119.99, Amazon has deducted the price by £20.99, allowing you to snag the double pack for just £99.

As it goes, the Philips Hue Play Bar is probably one of the brand’s most unique and versatile products. Rectangular light bulbs with curved edges, the Philips Hue Play Bars can either stand with included feet, or lie on their sides, depending on how you choose to display them and angle the light they emit. Choose to tuck them behind knick knacks or electronics, or make a statement by constructing a throne out of them (actually, scrap that last bit).

Many opt to have them sit alongside monitors or TVs to create a more immersive viewing experience, whether you’re watching a film or gaming, with the ability to sync up to what’s happening on your screen.

Of course, you can also utilise Philips Hue’s spectrum of colours to light your home and achieve the atmosphere you desire. With this particular bundle offering both White and Colour Ambiance, you can create profiles to suit you with it over 50,000 shades of white light alone, from cooler tones to more cosy, warm white light, as well as over 16 million other colourful shades.

Access smart controls with the Hue Bridge (sold separately) allowing you to control remotely with the Hue app. You can even link up to your smart speaker and ask Alexa in order to switch lights on or off, as well as shifting between different profiles.

Sleek and attractive even when they’re at full price, the Philips Hue Play Bar White and Colour Ambiance Double Pack is an absolute steal at just £99.

