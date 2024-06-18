Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We feel that air purifiers are an underrated quality of every day life enhancement and we’d all probably benefit from plonking one in the corner to do its handiwork.

Today represents a good opportunity to make a commitment to home air quality improvements as one of Philips’ best models is 40% off.

Amazon is selling the Philips Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier for £269.99, which is down from £450. That’s a saving of £180.01 on the regular asking price for this highly rated home health aid.

£180 off this brilliant Philips air purifier

£180 off this brilliant Philips air purifier

The Philips Series 3000i smart air purifier will help you breathe a little easier, especially at 40% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was £450
  • Now £269.99
View Deal

Philips is the number one, best-selling air purifier brand on the continent for good reason. This item offers a high grade integrated filter that can trap particles as small as 0.003um and remove 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, allergens, gases, bacteria and viruses.

The device will monitor the air quality in the room and act accordingly so operation is automatic. There’s also a night mode that ensures you’ll rest easily without the device disturbing you and it’s quiet mark certified.

It also acts pretty fast, thanks to the 360-degree circulation. This means you can purify the air in a room (20m2) in as little as 8 minutes. It can also purify the air in much larger rooms too.

There’s Alexa voice control for operation and it can be controlled remotely with a companion Air Matters app.

We haven’t reviewed this particular air purifier at Trusted Reviews, but our home tech editor David Ludlow says an “air purifier can go a long way to cleaning up the air quality in your home, allowing you to breathe easy whether you’re working from a home office, relaxing on the couch in the evening or settling into bed.”

This model has a 4.5 star rating from Amazon customers based on over 200 ratings.

You might like…

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia Euro 2024 live stream and channel guide

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia Euro 2024 live stream and channel guide

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Ninja’s dual drawer air fryer just got a well-timed summer price cut

Ninja’s dual drawer air fryer just got a well-timed summer price cut

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Hisense now has a 43-inch 4K TV for £199

Hisense now has a 43-inch 4K TV for £199

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S23 contract is a steal

This unlimited data Galaxy S23 contract is a steal

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Ninja’s 9-in-1 air fryer just hit a bargain price point

Ninja’s 9-in-1 air fryer just hit a bargain price point

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Sonos’ outdoor speaker is now at the perfect price

Sonos’ outdoor speaker is now at the perfect price

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words