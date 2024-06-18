Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price
We feel that air purifiers are an underrated quality of every day life enhancement and we’d all probably benefit from plonking one in the corner to do its handiwork.
Today represents a good opportunity to make a commitment to home air quality improvements as one of Philips’ best models is 40% off.
Amazon is selling the Philips Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier for £269.99, which is down from £450. That’s a saving of £180.01 on the regular asking price for this highly rated home health aid.
Philips is the number one, best-selling air purifier brand on the continent for good reason. This item offers a high grade integrated filter that can trap particles as small as 0.003um and remove 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, allergens, gases, bacteria and viruses.
The device will monitor the air quality in the room and act accordingly so operation is automatic. There’s also a night mode that ensures you’ll rest easily without the device disturbing you and it’s quiet mark certified.
It also acts pretty fast, thanks to the 360-degree circulation. This means you can purify the air in a room (20m2) in as little as 8 minutes. It can also purify the air in much larger rooms too.
There’s Alexa voice control for operation and it can be controlled remotely with a companion Air Matters app.
We haven’t reviewed this particular air purifier at Trusted Reviews, but our home tech editor David Ludlow says an “air purifier can go a long way to cleaning up the air quality in your home, allowing you to breathe easy whether you’re working from a home office, relaxing on the couch in the evening or settling into bed.”
This model has a 4.5 star rating from Amazon customers based on over 200 ratings.