This Philips air fryer deal proves you don’t need to buy a Ninja

Even though Ninja’s kitchen cookers have become synonymous with air fryers at large, Philips’ latest deal just undercut its competitor in a massive way.

To get one of the more fully featured dual-drawer Ninja air fryers, you’d be looking to spend a minimum of £149 and that’s only if there’s a deal available, with some models such as the Ninja Double Stack reaching all to way up to an RRP of £269.99.

By comparison, Philips’ very own 9L dual-basket air fryer can now be picked up for the unbelievably affordable price of just £99.99. That’s a massive 50% off the original £199.99 asking price.

Philips Dual-Basket Air Fryer Deal Philips’ dual-basket air fryer has just seen its price plummet to half of its original RRP, getting you speedier and healthier meals on the cheap. Amazon

Was £199.99

Now just £99.99 View Deal

Simply put, this gives you an opportunity to bag your very own dual-basket air fryer for 2025 without breaking the bank which, let’s face it, is a huge boon after Christmas. It’s best not to wait around however as there’s no mention of when the deal might come to an end.

Speaking for myself, if you have yet to add an air fryer to your assortment of kitchen gadgets then I cannot recommend it enough. While there’s no denying that the humble air fryer has almost come to dominate the kitchen conversation as of late, it’s not without reason.

By circulating air in a more effective way than conventional ovens, air fryers are able to cook your favourite foods far more quickly and oftentimes without the need for any oil. This means that you can enjoy spending less time in the kitchen and be rewarded with healthier meals to boot.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Because of this particular air fryer’s design, you can cook your dish’s main protein such as fish or chicken in the larger drawer, while a smattering of tasty chips and veg can be left to cook in the smaller drawer.

In fact, you can also synchronise the two drawers so that they finish cooking at the exact same time, preventing any of your ingredients from going cold before they hit the plate.

For when you’re feeling adventurous, the Philips air fryer also packs multiple cooking modes including Roast, Grill and Bake, the latter of the three being quite handy if you’re a deft hand at whipping up deserts.

At just £99.99, the Philips dual-basket air fryer is perfect for almost all budgets, whether you’re in a student household or cooking for a family, this is a great value pick.