Philips 4K TV Sale: Get £200 off this 65-inch Ambilight set for a limited time

Get a juicy £200 discount on this massive 65-inch Philips Ambilight 4K TV from AO.

When it comes to stylish TVs, Philips takes the helm with its range of stunning Ambilight sets, creating a truly immersive viewing experience from start to finish.

That makes this deal that much sweeter then, with AO shaving a whole £200 of the Philips 65-inch PUS6754 4K Smart TV, bringing it down from its RRP of £749 to only £549, making this a real steal.

With a whole list of exceptional features, the Philips Ambilight TV offers a fantastic picture. Boasting 4K Ultra HD resolutions, you can expect the best of the best in terms of visuals, offering the clearest possible picture with exceptional detail. Your Philips TV will even be able to upscale Full HD and lower quality content to create a like-4K experience. Working in tandem with HDR, you can expect colours to compliment the detail with vivid and authentic palettes.

The Ambilight TV also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatibility, which means a boosted picture, as well as audio that will draw you right into the thick of the action, along with its picture.

Of course, the standout feature of Philips’ Ambilight TV is, as you can imagine, its use of Amibilight technology. With LEDs lining the back of the TV, these lights illuminate and mirror the colour scheme on-screen, creating a glow around your TV that complements whatever’s being watched, allowing for a more immersive visual experience.

As well as adapting to the visuals on your screen, the Ambilight can also sync up to music you play from your TV. Given that the tech is from the people behind Philips Hue, you just know it’s got to be good.

With these kinds of features, you an also expect smart capabilities right alongside, able to connect your TV to the Wi-Fi and browse the web and access your favourite streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, all in one place.

An excellent TV that wows with its Ambilight feature, pick up this 65-inch Philips TV for just £549, £200 off its RRP. Who can argue with that price?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…