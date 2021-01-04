Philips 4K TV Price Drop: Get this 70-inch Ultra HD TV for just £629

If you plan on starting 2021 right with a new, high-end TV then this huge £120 discount on the Philips 70PUS7555 4K TV is just too good to pass up.

It’s extremely rare to see 70-inch TVs drop below the £700 mark, but with this slick deal from Currys PC World’s eBay store, the gigantic Philips set can be yours for just £629 (down from the RRP of £749).

Deal: Philips 70PUS7555 70-inch 4K TV for just £629 (was £749)

Let’s face it, with so many movies going straight to VoD at the moment, the living room has become the new cinema for most of us. It’s a trend that’s unlikely to end anytime soon (particularly with the 2021 slate of Warner Bros films also going straight to HBO Max) and so if your current TV is starting to feel a bit outdated, then now’s a good chance to start building a proper home cinema.

Obviously, with a 70-inch screen you’ll be able to get that bit closer to recreating a proper cinematic feel in your own living room, but with 4K visuals and support for HDR10+, you’ll be in for a treat as colours pop on your favourite Blu-rays and streaming services.

While the experience won’t be quite as refined as what you might find on an OLED or even QLED TV, trying to get a TV of the same size from those ranges will set you back close to £2000. The Philips 70PUS7555 is better suited for those who want to recreate the feeling of going to the cinema, but without breaking the bank.

Deal: Philips 70PUS7555 70-inch 4K TV for just £629 (was £749)

As you might expect however, the 70PUS7555 comes with all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, with your favourite streaming services built-in like Netflix, Disney Plus and more.

According to the product listing, there’s only a limited amount of stock still available for the TV so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of this terrific bargain.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.