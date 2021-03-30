Phenomenal Pixel 4a Deal: Google’s mini phone now just £299

Google’s superb Pixel 4a smartphone just got its biggest price cut yet, going for just £299 over at Currys PC World while stocks last.

The Pixel 4a was already an affordable handset at £349, but with a £50 discount available, it’s by far one of the best phones you can pick up for under £300. It’s possible to find better displays (and even 5G connectivity), but you certainly won’t find a better camera.

Deal: Google Pixel 4a smartphone for just £299 (was £349)

Just like the Pixel 3a before it, the Pixel 4a takes the unbelievable camera of its flagship alternative and brings its down to a lower price point with different specs and a plastic build. Don’t let the cheaper façade fool you however, the Pixel 4a is still a great device for many reasons.

As previously mentioned, the camera is the absolute highlight of the Pixel 4a. As Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote in his review: “Once again the trademark contrasty, high dynamic range pictures of the Pixel series are here. I still find the colours the most appealing out of any phone going. It captures the atmosphere of a sunset and the sheen from a car in a way other phones don’t.”

There is just the one sensor on the Pixel 4a (if you want ultra-wide then check out the Pixel 4a 5G), but if that’s not an issue then you’ll be amazed with the quality of the photos it can take. Even in low-light scenarios, Google’s Night Sight mode kicks in and allows the Pixel to still nab a decent shot.

Unlike most other phones in its price range, the Pixel 4a also receives regular updates and Google has assured users that it will be covered for a few more years still, giving you extra bang for your buck. That’s also without mentioning that Pixel phones come with the best version of Android out there.

If you’re after an affordable phone for the kids, or even for yourself, the Pixel 4a ticks all the right boxes. At £299 the phone is an absolute steal, so don’t let this deal pass you by before it goes back up in price.

