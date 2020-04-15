Pay £29.50 a month and absolutely nothing upfront for this juicy iPhone XS contract, paired with a whopping 100GB of data.

Mobile Phones Direct has got the likes of Fonehouse beat with this incredible contract deal for Apple’s iPhone XS, the flagship that was released alongside the iPhone XR at the end of 2018.

Loaded with a fantastic 100GB of data in this Three tariff, pay just £29.50 a month with no upfront costs by claiming £396 in cashback throughout your contract, bringing the tariff down from its original price of £46. Better still, you’ll also benefit from a one-year free subscription to Apple TV Plus. It might sound like a tricky process, but Mobile Phones Direct makes the cashback system easy to navigate so you can always make the most of the deals available.

Let’s get one thing straight; whilst the iPhone XS has now been out in the wild for well over a year, the device still stands up as a fantastic flagship from Apple. Admittedly, if you want all the bells and whistles of the very latest smartphone technology, you’d be better placed looking at the more recent iPhone 11 Pro. Still, with an excellent camera, a fairly similar overall design and a stunning screen, you won’t be missing out much by going for the iPhone XS. It also goes without saying it’s a heck of a lot cheaper to do so.

The iPhone XS comes with a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display that offers a vibrant, stunning picture with the front panel utilising the same features as its predecessor, the iPhone X. That means you’ll be able to unlock your phone with just your face, rather than the fingerprint sensor that was once housed in Apple’s now vetoed home button.

In terms of its rear-camera package, the iPhone XS is one sensor short compared to the latest iPhone 11 Pro, but still takes some exceptional shots – you’ll just be missing out on the ultra-wide sensor here but benefitting from equally competent 12MP wide and 12MP telephoto sensors which takes sharp, beautiful snaps.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, the iPhone XS performs smoothly, both snappy and responsive when launching and scrolling through various apps. Its battery is also good – though, admittedly, you may find more longevity from the likes of the iPhone XR – able to see you comfortably through the day with lots of snapping, social network scrolling and gaming.

Even now, the iPhone XS is undoubtably a great flagship from Apple and still stands up well in 2020, especially when sitting alongside a meaty 100GB tariff courtesy of Mobile Phones Direct. If you’re looking for the most cost effective iPhone XS contract out there, this is the one to go for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…