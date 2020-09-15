Phenomenal Deal: Save over £200 on this Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV

Starting to feel like your TV has outworn its welcome? It might be time for an upgrade, and there are few offers currently out there that can top this huge discount on the Samsung UE50TU8500 TV.

Boasting 4K visuals and Samsung’s patented Crystal UHD technology, the TV has dropped from a whopping £749 to just £519. The deal is available as part of eBay’s 15% off sale, letting you nab the reduced rate by using the code PERKS15 at the checkout.

Samsung TV Deal Samsung UE50TU8500 50" 4K Crystal UHD TV With a huge discount now available when you use the code PERKS15, this is the perfect time to upgrade your home cinema with this incredible 4K Crystal UHD TV from Samsung. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

As a Trusted Reviews Recommended piece of kit, we’re certainly familiar with the 4.5-star rated Samsung UE50TU8500, but if you’ve never heard of the set before then allow us to fill you in.

At the forefront of its feature set, the UE50TU8500’s Crystal UHD display utilises two lighting panels to offer a greater degree of contrast than your average UHD TV. It’s not quite the same level as Samsung’s QLED range, but the bump in quality is noticeable.

The TV is also packed with Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is one of the best operating systems on a home entertainment set-up, second only to LG’s webOS platform, but even then it’s close.

With Tizen, you’ve got a ton of top-tier streaming apps built in, with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Now TV making an appearance. Tizen also allows for screen-sharing from a phone or tablet, similar to the experience offered by Google Chromecast.

In our 4.5-star review for the UE50TU8500, we surmised: “If you’re looking to upgrade your TV either from an aging 1080p model or cheaper 4K set, but don’t want to break the bank, the Samsung TU8500 is an excellent option. While it can’t match the picture quality of Samsung’s entry-level QLEDs, particularly in HDR; its competitive price, robust feature set and easy-to-use interface make it a great value telly that meets the needs of the casual viewer or gamer. Unless you’re willing to pay more you’ll struggle to find a better set.”

If you are planning on upgrading your home cinema on the cheap, just remember to use the code PERKS15 before the sale ends this Friday.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

