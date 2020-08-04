Phenomenal Apple HomePod Deal: Finally, an Apple product on the cheap

I know, I almost can’t believe it myself. Bucking the trend of outrageously expensive Apple products, the Apple HomePod can now be picked up for just £189.05 – a heck of lot cheaper than its original £279 asking price.

In order to bag the bargain, just be sure to use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout. AO’s eBay storefront is already selling the HomePod at a seriously reduced rate, but using that code will knock off an extra £9.95.

If you’re entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem of products, then chances are you’ve already forked over a sizeable wad of cash to the California tech giant over the years. Well, now’s the chance for you to get your own back by refusing to pay full price for one of the company’s major products.

Considered to be Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo, the HomePod brings the Siri smart assistant into a smart speaker. It only makes sense, after all Siri has been around for ages, and it’s about time it got the attention it deserves.

Apple HomePod Deal Apple HomePod (use code PRODUCT5) A huge discount off its £279 RRP, you can now bag the Apple HomePod for just £189.05 when you use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

As it so happens, the Apple HomePod is a fine smart speaker, boasting an incredibly stylish design (that’s authentically Apple from a mile away) and phenomenal sound quality that can adapt depending on where the speaker is placed within a room.

In our 4-star review, Homes Editor David Ludlow explained: “listen to anything, and the speaker handles it with poise and balance, never distorting and never letting any part of a track becoming overwhelming. Listen to OK Go’s bass-heavy This Too Shall Pass and you get the thump of the opening track in perfect clarity, whereas other speakers tend to distort”.

At such a low price, we don’t envisage this Apple HomePod offer staying around for too long, so if you fancy adding a bit of new-age flair to your living room, then it might be time to treat yourself.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…