Calling all iPhone users, you can now get a refurbished pair of 2nd Gen Apple AirPods for just £79.19 when you use the code PURCHASE10 at the checkout.

Available via StockMustGo’s eBay storefront, the deal is only available for a limited time as the aforementioned discount code expires this Friday, Jan 22. While the earbuds in question are seller refurbished, StockMustGo is among eBay’s most trusted sellers with a 99.5% approval rating.

Deal: Refurbished Apple AirPods 2nd Gen earbuds for just £79.19 (use code PURCHASE10)

Let’s face it, if you’ve already bought into Apple’s ecosystem then there are few true wireless earbuds that make as much sense as the Apple AirPods. Optimised to work seamlessly with Siri, the AirPods also pair very quickly with your iPhone and are designed to maintain a strong connection during use.

Unlike the headphones of old, AirPods have several fantastic quality of life features such as automatically pausing your music when one or both of the buds are removed, and letting you put in a request to Siri without the need to take out your phone.

While the 2nd Gen AirPods don’t have the type of sound quality that you’ll want to write home about, it’s the now iconic style of these earbuds, their premium design and overall usability that make them worth buying, particularly at this price.

In his review for the AirPods, Deputy and Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent. Even if you’re an Android user then the AirPods remain a good buy, even if you do miss out on that easy pairing and Siri functionality.”

At one of the lowest prices they’ve even been, it’s hard to argue against treating yourself to a pair of Apple AirPods – just remember to use the code PURCHASE10 at the checkout.

