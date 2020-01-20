Phenomenal £100 price slash on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean

Browse through the Currys PC World winter sale and you’ll discover this massive £100 reduction on the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean.

When it comes to your home, owning a Dyson vacuum cleaner does feel like something as a statement as one of the most widely known premium vacuum manufacturers. That means just about any discount on its floorcare appliances are worth a look, especially this £100 saving on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean, now just £379.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Deal DYSON Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Red With an impressive up to 60 minutes of running time with powerful suction, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean comes with three methods as well as multiple add-ons for a perfect clean.

At its RRP, you’re looking at a £479 price tag on the cordless vacuum cleaner. Thanks to this Currys PC World and its extensive winter sale, though, you can chop £100 off in this limited time only deal.

When it comes to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean, how does it differ from the likes of the Absolute and Animal models? Well, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean is the most expensive of the Cyclone V10 range, offering a versatile clean from top to bottom with additional tools for deep cleaning, as well as all the properties of other appliances like efficient pet hair removal and two more tools than the Absolute model with nine accessories included.

Running for up to 60-minutes, the Dyson V10 Cyclone Total Clean houses 14 cyclones that provide the model’s excellent suction, able to generate forces of 79000g, honing in on even the smallest of bacterias and pollen. Working with the V10 motor, it achieves the impressive performance of more traditional corded vacuums.

Able to handle carpets and harder flooring, the Cyclone V10 Total Clean can also be transformed into a handheld device, great for cleaning the interior of your car, furniture and more.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Deal DYSON Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Red With an impressive up to 60 minutes of running time with powerful suction, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean comes with three methods as well as multiple add-ons for a perfect clean.

Beautifully designed, it’s also worth noting the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean works to be a quieter machine, utilising technology to absorb vibrations and reduce wasteful sound energy. It also packs whole system filtration, ensuring it traps in 99.97% of particles to ensure air is cleaner.

Now with £100 off until the Currys PC World sale ends, pick up this fully-packed Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner at an exceptional price.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…