Pick up the Canon EOS 4000D in this excellent bundle including the camera body and two lenses for just £315.99.

Kickstart your YouTube channel and become the next vlogging sensation with this nifty starter kit, offering you the Canon EOS 4000D body, as well as two lenses – the default 18-55mm, as well as a 50mm lens.

Canon EOS 4000D Bundle Deal Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with 18-55mm & 50mm Lenses The perfect DSLR starter kit for photography novices, this Canon EOS 4000D comes with both the default 18-55mm lens and a 50mm lens.

Usually this bundle from Argos would set you back £369.99, a significant drop considering everything you get included in the package. Now just £315.99, this is a great choice for those just starting out in the world of DSLR photography and videography at an affordable price.

When comparing to other Canon DSLR models, the 4000D is definitely about as entry-level as they come – but that isn’t altogether a bad thing. Ideal for those individuals starting out in the world of DSLR shooting, a stripped back, affordable model is exactly what you’ll need to get to grips with how to use the camera and produce the best results.

With an 18MP APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot video in Full HD, the Canon EOS 4000D offers great versatility in capturing pictures and video. Not to mention its 500 shot battery, comfortably getting you through a day of playing around with your camera.

The Canon EOS 4000D also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, which is ideal for transferring files between devices. Complete with the Canon Camera Connect smartphone app, you can also use your smartphone to set up shots and shoot remotely, as well as seamlessly sharing snaps straight to your social media feeds.

Canon EOS 4000D Bundle Deal Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with 18-55mm & 50mm Lenses The perfect DSLR starter kit for photography novices, this Canon EOS 4000D comes with both the default 18-55mm lens and a 50mm lens.

With a 2.7-inch LCD display, we’d recommend using the camera’s viewfinder where you can as this is definitely an area of design where Canon looked to cut costs. As we stated in our verdict, though, “Canon has come up with something super cheap to satisfy those on a budget.”

Throwing into the mix a fixed focus 50mm alongside the more default 18-55mm lens, this a great bundle to get you started and offer versatility in terms of the shots you want to achieve. With a great saving bringing it down to just £315.99, this Argos bundle is definitely a worthy choice for an amateur photographer.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…