Perfect for vloggers – The DJI Osmo Pocket has seen a 44% price drop

Prime Day has begun and Amazon certainly isn’t short on camera deals this year. Save £188 on the tiny DJI Osmo Pocket camera with a built-in gimbal for a limited time only on Amazon.

The Osmo Pocket is now just £239 when you shop today or tomorrow on Amazon. This is the first time the Pocket has dipped below its usual £427 price tag on the online retailer, making this an incredible first reduction on a great piece of kit.

Deal: Save 44% on the DJI Osmo Pocket camera this Prime Day

The Osmo Pocket is a compact, lightweight camera standing at just 12cm tall and weighing 116g. The camera includes a built-in three-axis gimbal for stable 4K video at 60fps and can snap 12 megapixel stills.

Creative features include 3×3 Panorama for detailed landscapes, Motionlapse for smooth timelapses and ActiveTrack to track and follow subjects with a tap, including faces with FaceTrack. The device has a two hour battery life when shooting 4K at 30fps and works alongside the DJI Mimo app for Android and iOS smartphones.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

We were charmed by the DJI Osmo Pocket, offering it four stars in our review.

“If you’re a vlogger, YouTuber or just someone who wants to take a step up from smartphone video, then the Osmo Pocket is a great new tool”, wrote Mark Wilson.

“It’s the only pocket camera that combines 4K recording with a three-axis gimbal, which makes it pretty unique. Throw in software tricks like ActiveTrack and Motionlapses and you have a versatile little camera that does things that none of its rivals can”.

Deal: Save 44% on the DJI Osmo Pocket camera this Prime Day

Simply sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of this incredible DJI Osmo Pocket offer. A subscription costs £7.99, or you can register for a 30-day free trial now to unlock free premium delivery and see all of this week’s great Prime Day deals.

Prime Day ends on Wednesday night, so make sure to shop before then to save £188 on this nifty little 4K camera.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …