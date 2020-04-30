Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Perfect for PC gaming – save 57% on the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound System

Alice Marshall |

You can now purchase Logitech’s Z906 5.1 Surround Sound System for less than half its original price with nearly £200 of its RRP.

While the Logitech Z906 has been ever so slightly cheaper before on Amazon, this is still one exceptional deal that saves you well over half the price, letting you back the 4/5 rated surround sound system for only £149.94.

When the Z906 went in for testing here at Trusted Reviews, we were impressed with the set-up, summarising that the Z906: “delivers a very impressive sound with depth, punch and decent detail reproduction. And although its techy design is better suited to a desk than a TV stand, build quality is extremely robust and the inclusion of a control console is a convenient feature, despite its slightly cryptic quirks.”

Yes, whilst the Logitech Surround Sound System is aesthetically geared towards gamers, whether your medium of choice is PC, Mac, or a mainline console, you can always choose to hook it up to your TV with some exceptionally immersive sound during movie night.

Of course, having a good TV or monitor is pretty key when it comes to gaming or binge-watching. As many consumers know however, opting for a larger (and slimmer) TV often comes at the expense of a robust sound system. With that in mind, its essential nowadays to invest in a dedicated sound system in order to truly bring what you’re seeing on the screen to life.

The Logitech Z906 Surround Sound System offers just that with an assortment of speakers, as well as the control console, to perfectly place around your desk to build a bubble of scores and sound effects, boasting up to 1000 watts and including a 165 watt subwoofer.

Coming with a THX certification, the Logitech set-up also comes with Dolby and DTS for compatible soundtracks.

One of the best parts, other than its incredible audio offering, though, is the sheer amount of connectivity that comes with the Logitech Z906, allowing you to connect up and use in just about any set-up, with any TV, monitor or console.

Given that once upon a time the Z906 would have set you back £349, being able to snag it for less than half its original price is almost too good to be true, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better set-up at that new point.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Logitech Surround Sound System Deal

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

Coming THX certified with the ability to play Dolby and or DTS encoded tracks, this sound system boasts up to 1000 watts of power, including a 165 watt subwoofer.

Amazon

|

Save 57%

|

Now £149.94

View Deal

Now £149.94

|

Save 57%

|

Amazon

Powered by Trusted Reviews

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Alice Marshall
Commercial Content Writer
Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…
Alice Marshall

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX