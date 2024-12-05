Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

I can’t tell you the number of times the Tile trackers have saved my rear end and saved me the hassle of turning the house upside down for keys, wallet and phone. You too can have that sweet relief for under twenty bucks.

Amazon is selling the Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker for just $19.98, which is a $5.01 (20%) saving on the $24.99 asking price.

This single pack is available in a range of colours, but the cheapest price is available for the white and black. However, it might be worth paying a couple of extra bucks for the fancy bright, dual-coloured options like ‘Aqua Lemon’ and the Chicago Bears-esque ‘Navy Blaze’.

This model is great for a number of reasons. It’s iOS and Android compatible for starters and battery life lasts for three years. Unfortunately its not replaceable, but three years of peace of mind is a long time.

When you need to find that set of keys that’s fallen between the couch cushions the alert summoned from your phone is 100dB. Plus there’s also a 350 foot range so you’ll be able to find your errant item quite far from where you left it.

And, even if your phone is on silent, you’ll be able to make it ring out by pressing the button on the Tile Mate. This model also has an SOS button you can press to send an alert to your circle within the companion app.

Our reviewer praised the small, light and unobtrusive design, the SOS functionality and the Android and iOS compatibility. He concluded: “Tile’s Mate is the quintessential Bluetooth tracker. It’s fairly small, discreet, robust, and has a loop in the corner so you can hook it onto your keys. It has a reasonable detection range, and the software support is excellent (and works on both iOS and Android).”