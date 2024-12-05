Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

I can’t tell you the number of times the Tile trackers have saved my rear end and saved me the hassle of turning the house upside down for keys, wallet and phone. You too can have that sweet relief for under twenty bucks.

Amazon is selling the Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker for just $19.98, which is a $5.01 (20%) saving on the $24.99 asking price.

20% off the quintessential Bluetooth tracker

20% off the quintessential Bluetooth tracker

$5.01 off the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. This is the brand new 2024 version of the Tile Mate with a new SOS button.

  • Amazon
  • Was $$4.99
  • Now $19.98
View Deal

This single pack is available in a range of colours, but the cheapest price is available for the white and black. However, it might be worth paying a couple of extra bucks for the fancy bright, dual-coloured options like ‘Aqua Lemon’ and the Chicago Bears-esque ‘Navy Blaze’.

This model is great for a number of reasons. It’s iOS and Android compatible for starters and battery life lasts for three years. Unfortunately its not replaceable, but three years of peace of mind is a long time.

When you need to find that set of keys that’s fallen between the couch cushions the alert summoned from your phone is 100dB. Plus there’s also a 350 foot range so you’ll be able to find your errant item quite far from where you left it.

And, even if your phone is on silent, you’ll be able to make it ring out by pressing the button on the Tile Mate. This model also has an SOS button you can press to send an alert to your circle within the companion app.

Our reviewer praised the small, light and unobtrusive design, the SOS functionality and the Android and iOS compatibility. He concluded: “Tile’s Mate is the quintessential Bluetooth tracker. It’s fairly small, discreet, robust, and has a loop in the corner so you can hook it onto your keys. It has a reasonable detection range, and the software support is excellent (and works on both iOS and Android).”

You might like…

LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access