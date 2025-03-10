This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

The Guitar Hero inspired PDP Riffmaster controller is now a must-buy accessory for anyone who owns a PS5.

Even though the glory days of peripheral-based music games are definitely behind us, there are still a few ways of reliving those memories of epic digital concerts and it starts with the PDP Riffmaster controller which has plummeted from £119.95 to just £89.95 at The Game Collection. For our readers in the USA, the Riffmaster is currently discounted to just $99.99 on Amazon.

This controller can be used with Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4 on either your PS5 or PS4 console, making it the perfect buy for fans who miss the days of rocking out in front of the TV.

While it does its best to emulate the feeling of playing Rock Band and Guitar Hero way back when, the Riffmaster actually boasts a few modern amenities to heighten the overall experience.

For starters, unlike the AA-battery reliant peripherals of old, the Riffmaster features a rechargeable cell that can last for up to 36-hours each time, so you don’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of your favourite guitar solo.

There’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack, so if you want to experience truly mind blowing audio from a pair of wired headphones, you can plug in your favourite cans and dive straight in.

In addition to the usual five-button, colour coded inputs at the top of the guitar, there’s also a second row of frets towards the bottom, so you can more closely mimic the actions of world-famous guitarists.

For navigating through menus, you have a D-Pad as well as an analogue stick that’s hidden underneath the upper fret board, so there’s the freedom to use whichever control input feels more natural to you.

When it comes actually rocking out, you have two main options to dive into here, Fortnite Festival (which is completely free and has an ever rotating list of songs) and Rock Band 4, which will feel more akin to those who enjoyed rhythm games back in the day, with a career mode to run through and tons of great tracks from across the decades to play.

For a bit of Guitar Hero-infused nostalgia, the PDP Riffmaster is just the ticket, especially when it’s reduced to such a tempting price.