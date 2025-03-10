Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Guitar Hero inspired PDP Riffmaster controller is now a must-buy accessory for anyone who owns a PS5.

Even though the glory days of peripheral-based music games are definitely behind us, there are still a few ways of reliving those memories of epic digital concerts and it starts with the PDP Riffmaster controller which has plummeted from £119.95 to just £89.95 at The Game Collection. For our readers in the USA, the Riffmaster is currently discounted to just $99.99 on Amazon.

This controller can be used with Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4 on either your PS5 or PS4 console, making it the perfect buy for fans who miss the days of rocking out in front of the TV.

The PDP Riffmaster guitar control is on offer

The PDP Riffmaster guitar control is on offer

Time to bask in some Guitar Hero-style nostalgia with this incredible offer on the PDP Riffmaster PS5 controller, letting you play Fornite Festival and Rock Band 4 the way they were meant to be played.

  • The Game Collection
  • Was £119.95
  • Now just £89.95
View Deal

While it does its best to emulate the feeling of playing Rock Band and Guitar Hero way back when, the Riffmaster actually boasts a few modern amenities to heighten the overall experience.

For starters, unlike the AA-battery reliant peripherals of old, the Riffmaster features a rechargeable cell that can last for up to 36-hours each time, so you don’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of your favourite guitar solo.

There’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack, so if you want to experience truly mind blowing audio from a pair of wired headphones, you can plug in your favourite cans and dive straight in.

In addition to the usual five-button, colour coded inputs at the top of the guitar, there’s also a second row of frets towards the bottom, so you can more closely mimic the actions of world-famous guitarists.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

For navigating through menus, you have a D-Pad as well as an analogue stick that’s hidden underneath the upper fret board, so there’s the freedom to use whichever control input feels more natural to you.

When it comes actually rocking out, you have two main options to dive into here, Fortnite Festival (which is completely free and has an ever rotating list of songs) and Rock Band 4, which will feel more akin to those who enjoyed rhythm games back in the day, with a career mode to run through and tons of great tracks from across the decades to play.

For a bit of Guitar Hero-infused nostalgia, the PDP Riffmaster is just the ticket, especially when it’s reduced to such a tempting price.

You might like…

Our favourite smartwatch of last year is now just £149 for a limited time

Our favourite smartwatch of last year is now just £149 for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access