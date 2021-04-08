PC Gaming Deal: The Ryzen 5 3600 CPU just fell to its lowest price yet

Calling all PC gamers, if you’re on the lookout for a well-priced CPU that can still get the job done then this incredible deal on the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is just for you.

If you use the code POCKET15 at the checkout, you can bring the Ryzen 5 3600 down to just £130.04 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen it go for, and a heck of a lot cheaper than its original RRP of £199.99.

The discount code is only available until April 10, so be sure to pounce on the deal before then if you want to make use of it. While the model in question is refurbished, the seller is well-established with a 99.5% positive feedback rating, and the product listing itself has a five-star rating.

Originally released back in late 2019, the Ryzen 5 3600 was designed to offer premium specs at an affordable price, and while the CPU has since been surpassed in AMD’s product line, it can still get the job done with a variety of recent games.

The Ryzen 5 3600 packs 6-cores and can clock in at up to 4.2GHz, with 32MB L3 Cache, all of which is more than enough to handle hefty tasks when paired with a decent graphics card. There’s also a cooler included for easy set-up, right out of the box.

While we’ve yet to get around to testing the Ryzen 5 3600 fully, AMD’S Ryzen chips do have a stellar reputation here at Trusted Reviews, and it’s hard to imagine this particular CPU not living up to that.

From our experience, CPU deals tend to come and go quite quickly, so be sure to nab this fantastic offer on the Ryzen 5 3600 before it’s gone.

