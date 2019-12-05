Released in the same Apple hardware event, you can now get the superior iPhone XS handset for the same price as the XR in this Mobiles contract deal, costing less than buying the iPhone XS outright.

It would seem the great value offers we saw over the Black Friday weekend aren’t entirely over, now able to pick up the iPhone XS in this ‘same price as the iPhone XR’ deal. Loading you up with 60GB of data for £37 a month, the best part is there are absolutely zero upfront costs.

With a total cost of ownership across the 24-month period coming to £888, this is an astonishingly good deal with the SIM-free iPhone XS costing a steep £949. Essentially receiving the handset for free, no matter which way you look at it this is an excellent deal and the one to choose when getting your hands on the brilliant iPhone XS.

One of the standout features of the iPhone XS is definitely its stunning screen, packing a 5.8-inch HDR OLED display that delivers a bright, detailed visual performance. Following its release – and prior to the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR display – we deemed it “quite possibly the best smartphone screen out there right now.”

Boasting an almost edge-to-edge experience with curved corners and the controversial elongated notch, there’s no doubt that Apple continues to manufacture a stunning smartphone – even if certain features are fast becoming outdated with the likes of Samsung’s cut-out camera get-around.

Housing the TrueDepth sensor and a front camera, however, it’s easily forgiven with a faster Face ID unlocking experience, as well as novelty features like Animojis benefitting from the notch housing.

On top of the front camera package, the rear camera features a dual sensor set-up with a wide and telephoto sensor working to capture everything in perfect detail.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, performance sees massive jumps from its predecessor with up to 15% better CPU and 50% for GPU, making for a powerful handset that more than delivers as Apple’s 2018 flagship.

Alongside the healthy 60GB data allowance each month (and the fact it’s essentially a free phone), this great value O2 tariff also comes with unlimited minutes and texts, as well as all the usual O2 perks like O2 Priority for free gifts, discounts and access to gig presales at O2 venues. You can also benefit from using your O2 allowance across the globe with data roaming free across 75 destinations.

Just £37 a month, totalling less than it would to buy the iPhone XS handset outright with its £949 price tag, this is an unmissable deal, especially as we don’t know how long it will be before Mobiles puts its upfront cost back up to £99.

For more amazing offers follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…