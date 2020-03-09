Pay £66 a month for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, loaded with 100GB of data.

Three is a network known for its affordable, hefty data contracts. We’ve seen a lot of great value 100GB iPhone tariffs in Black Friday’s gone by, but now Affordable Mobiles is offering some of that same magic for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, making it even better with no upfront costs.

Setting you back £66 a month in this 24-month contract, you’re looking at a total cost of ownership of £1584. Take away the cost of the handset itself RRPing at £1199 and divide by the duration of the contract, this works out as a rate of just £16.04 for this juicy 100GB tariff.

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is kind of like that dream phone concept – except that it’s real. Rather than spending time stripping back features to offer up an affordable option to the year’s main flagship, Samsung have thrown everything they have at the S20 Ultra to create what we described in our review as, “a no-compromise device.”

One hench handset, one standout feature is most certainly its screen, hosting a 6.9-inch OLED curved display, sitting larger than even Samsung’s phablet Note series. With its punch-hole camera this time sitting dead centre, the standout feature of the S20 Ultra is, of course, the 120Hz refresh rate.

With most smartphones having the standard 60Hz, this is quite the leap, offering a doubly smooth experience when scrolling with the refresh rate per second for the screen considerably faster. Touch response has also been doubled to 240Hz, which makes feedback seem even more accurate and responsive.

Admittedly, it’s not all rainbows with the new 120Hz refresh rate clearly a detriment to even the 5000mAh battery cell. In fact, Samsung limits the 120Hz refresh rate to FHD+ rather than WQHD+ resolutions. That said, we noted, “at 1080p [the screen] remains a very sharp, colour accurate panel that sets a new standard for FHD screens.” You just may have to plug in every night if you want to keep it to 120Hz all day, every day.

Of course, as well as the fantastic refresh rate, it’s also the S20 Ultra’s camera that is another huge highlight of the handset’s unveiling. With four sensors, benefit from quite literally all of the pixels. Its main sensor is a 108MP, sitting alongside a 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto, as well as the 100x Space Zoom.

Producing some truly impressive results in our review, the camera can also capture 8K video to boot – though we’ll see how much that feature is utilised considering very few people have 8K monitors at the moment.

Samsung has truly outdone themselves and run wild with the endless possibilities of what one of their smartphones can achieve, making this one for hardcore Android users.

Setting you back £66 a month with a tariff that actually matches the cost, enjoy 100GB of data and all the travel and tethering perks of being on the Three mobile network with this Affordable Mobiles deal.

