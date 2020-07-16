Panasonic TV Price Crash: Over 50% off this 65-inch 4K HDR-ready TV

An absolute stonker of a deal, you can now pick up the Panasonic TX65GX700B TV for less than half its original price, for a limited time only.
As part of eBay’s July Mega Sale (ending tomorrow), you can get an extra 10% off your purchase at the checkout. What the listing doesn’t mention though, is that this TV originally went for £1199 upon release, which you can see on Panasonic’s own website here.
Panasonic 65-inch 4K TV Deal
Panasonic TX65GX700B 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Panasonic TX65GX700B 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
After a big 65-inch 4K HDR TV on the cheap? This offer on a Panasonic set is your best bet, with an extra 10% off at the checkout until tomorrow.
Given that the extra 10% off lets you snag the 4K, full HDR-ready TV for just £539.10, that’s an absolute bargain for anyone looking to upgrade to either a bigger TV, or a modern set that’s better suited for watching and playing 4K content.
While we haven’t reviewed this exact 65-inch model, we have tested its smaller 55-inch sibling, awarding it with a well-earned 4.5/5 rating. In our verdict, we stated:
“If you shop around you’ll find Samsung’s impressive UE49RU8000 for under £700, but that’s still a chunk more than the Panasonic TX-50GX700B costs. If you want a bit of Ambilight-based pizzazz then the Philips 50PUS6703 is still available – and in some ways, it’s a match for the TX-50GX700B. Not in every way, though, and that makes the Panasonic a slightly better bet.”
“So if you can live without Dolby Vision, without voice control and without the last degree of adjustability then you need to consider the TX-50GX700B. You’ll be hard-pushed to get this much performance, at the size and price, elsewhere.”
In fact, that last note hits upon a great point with this offer – if you’re in the market for a fully-fledged 65-inch TV, it’ll be a tricky endeavour to find one at a cheaper price than this.
So if you do fancy giving your home cinema set-up a proper boost in quality on the cheap, then now’s the time to do it. Remember, that extra 10% discount at the checkout is only available until tomorrow, so don’t hang about if you’re hoping to buy.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.