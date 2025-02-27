This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

Looking to bring the magic of the movies into your living room? It all starts with having the right playback device, and this discounted Panasonic player is it.

When it comes to building your own home theatre or cinema, it can be all too easy to get carried away with the extras, like installing surround sound or having the right mood lighting to match certain movies, the focus should always be on having a high-end 4K Blu-ray player at the heart of it.

To that end, one of our favourite options on the market, the Panasonic DP-UB820-K, has just seen its price slashed from $497.99 to just $389.98. As a way of getting cinema-quality video from the comfort of your couch, and without spending a ton, this is the go-to option right now.

Right off the bat, the DP-UB820-K has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR10, so you’ve got a wide range of supported video formats, all of which come together to offer a visual experience that closely matches what filmmakers want you to see when you enjoy their movies.

The DP-UB820-K is one of the rare 4K Blu-ray players to score a full five-star rating from our team, with particular praise given to the picture quality: “4K Direct Chroma Up-scaling converts Full HD to 4K resolution, making standard Blu-rays look beautifully crisp, and UHD disc playback is superb. Panasonic’s advanced 4:4:4 colour subsampling offers greater precision and colour detail than you’ll find on rival higher-end models.”

What’s even more impressive is that, on top of the flagship level quality that you get via physical media on this device, you always have the option to dive into streaming apps for any movies or TV shows that you don’t have to hand.

The DP-UB820-K has native support for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can even pair it up with either Alexa or the Google Assistant to issue voice commands instead of using a traditional remote, perfect for when you don’t want to bother with scrolling and would rather kick back and relax.

The only area where the DP-UB820-K let us down was in music CD playback, but if you’re only looking for a device to play movies on then this is an excellent option, made even better thanks to this price cut.