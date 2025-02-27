Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Looking to bring the magic of the movies into your living room? It all starts with having the right playback device, and this discounted Panasonic player is it.

When it comes to building your own home theatre or cinema, it can be all too easy to get carried away with the extras, like installing surround sound or having the right mood lighting to match certain movies, the focus should always be on having a high-end 4K Blu-ray player at the heart of it.

To that end, one of our favourite options on the market, the Panasonic DP-UB820-K, has just seen its price slashed from $497.99 to just $389.98. As a way of getting cinema-quality video from the comfort of your couch, and without spending a ton, this is the go-to option right now.

The Panasonic DP-UB820-K is now just a fraction of its original price, making it a must buy for any home theatre fans who are want to enjoy a true cinematic experience from their living room.

  • Amazon
  • Was $497.99
  • Now just $389.98
View Deal

Right off the bat, the DP-UB820-K has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR10, so you’ve got a wide range of supported video formats, all of which come together to offer a visual experience that closely matches what filmmakers want you to see when you enjoy their movies.

The DP-UB820-K is one of the rare 4K Blu-ray players to score a full five-star rating from our team, with particular praise given to the picture quality: “4K Direct Chroma Up-scaling converts Full HD to 4K resolution, making standard Blu-rays look beautifully crisp, and UHD disc playback is superb. Panasonic’s advanced 4:4:4 colour subsampling offers greater precision and colour detail than you’ll find on rival higher-end models.”

What’s even more impressive is that, on top of the flagship level quality that you get via physical media on this device, you always have the option to dive into streaming apps for any movies or TV shows that you don’t have to hand.

The DP-UB820-K has native support for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can even pair it up with either Alexa or the Google Assistant to issue voice commands instead of using a traditional remote, perfect for when you don’t want to bother with scrolling and would rather kick back and relax.

The only area where the DP-UB820-K let us down was in music CD playback, but if you’re only looking for a device to play movies on then this is an excellent option, made even better thanks to this price cut.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

