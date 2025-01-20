At over 50% off, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only phone worth buying right now

If you like the sound of bagging a recent flagship phone for less than $ 600 / £500, don’t overlook this shockingly good Google Pixel 8 Pro deal.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently better than half-price on Amazon. Shop today and you can take the phone home for as little as $599 / £484.99. That’s a massive $400 / £514.0 saving compared to the phone’s $/£999 RRP less than two years ago.

Save 51% on the feature-packed Google Pixel 8 Pro phone The Google Pixel 8 Pro has seen a huge price drop over on Amazon. Run to the marketplace to save 51% on the 2023 flagship smartphone and take it home for just $599 / £484.99 down from $/£999. Amazon

Was $/£999

Now $599 / £484.99 View Deal

Don’t miss this chance to get the Pixel 8 Pro at a 51% reduction while this offer lasts.

Is the Google Pixel 8 Pro worth buying?

Google's most interesting phone yet Pros The bright, flat screen is stunning

Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses

AI features offer unique software tricks

7 years of updates Cons Uncomfortable to hold

Temperature sensor is pointless

Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones

Notable price increase over 7 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s 2023 flagship smartphone.

Powered by Google’s own Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8 Pro focuses on strong AI performance with useful features including the Magic Editor in the Photos app, Circle To Search, Live Translate for face-to-face concersations and the Gemini voice assistant.

The phone’s triple camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom.

The 6.7-inch display has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the Adaptive Battery can keep you going for 24 hours between charges (or even 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode).

Editor Max Parker praised the phone’s bright screen, incredible camera performance and unique AI software tricks, awarding it 4/5 stars.

“Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 8 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

