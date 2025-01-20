Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At over 50% off, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only phone worth buying right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you like the sound of bagging a recent flagship phone for less than $ 600 / £500, don’t overlook this shockingly good Google Pixel 8 Pro deal.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently better than half-price on Amazon. Shop today and you can take the phone home for as little as $599 / £484.99. That’s a massive $400 / £514.0 saving compared to the phone’s $/£999 RRP less than two years ago. 

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has seen a huge price drop over on Amazon. Run to the marketplace to save 51% on the 2023 flagship smartphone and take it home for just $599 / £484.99 down from $/£999.

Don’t miss this chance to get the Pixel 8 Pro at a 51% reduction while this offer lasts. 

Is the Google Pixel 8 Pro worth buying? 

Pixel 8 Pro display
Recommended

Google's most interesting phone yet

Pros

  • The bright, flat screen is stunning
  • Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses
  • AI features offer unique software tricks
  • 7 years of updates

Cons

  • Uncomfortable to hold
  • Temperature sensor is pointless
  • Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones
  • Notable price increase over 7 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s 2023 flagship smartphone. 

Powered by Google’s own Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8 Pro focuses on strong AI performance with useful features including the Magic Editor in the Photos app, Circle To Search, Live Translate for face-to-face concersations and the Gemini voice assistant. 

The phone’s triple camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. 

The 6.7-inch display has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the Adaptive Battery can keep you going for 24 hours between charges (or even 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode). 

Editor Max Parker praised the phone’s bright screen, incredible camera performance and unique AI software tricks, awarding it 4/5 stars. 

“Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 8 Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re more of a Samsung Galaxy fan, don’t miss this opportunity to bag the Galaxy S24 for just £649 down from £799. 

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

